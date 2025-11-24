K Altman Law Outlines Legal Considerations as Schools Explore AI Tools for Drafting IEPs

K Altman Law explains rights and risks of using AI for writing IEPs. Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As schools across the country begin experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help draft individualized education programs (IEPs), families and educators alike are asking how these technologies fit within existing special education laws.A recent Disability Scoop article, “Concerns Raised As Teachers Increasingly Use AI To Write IEPs,” is one example of the growing attention on this issue (read the article here) K Altman Law , a national firm focused on student defense, special education, and civil-rights matters, is encouraging a practical, balanced approach.“AI is not inherently good or bad; it’s a tool,” said Keith Altman , founder of K Altman Law. “The key legal question is whether the final IEP complies with IDEA and related laws. If technology helps teams write clearer, data-based goals and frees up time to work directly with students and families, that can be positive. But schools still have to make sure IEPs are individualized, legally sound, and developed through a meaningful team process.”Altman notes that when districts use AI in the IEP process, several legal and practical considerations come into play:• Individualization: Regardless of how a draft is created, the IEP must reflect the student’s unique evaluation data, strengths, needs, and circumstances. The team-not a tool-must make and own the decisions.• Parent participation: Parents are entitled to be full members of the IEP team and to understand how recommendations were developed. Transparency about whether and how AI was used supports trust and informed participation.• Privacy and data security: If student information is entered into third-party systems, districts must ensure compliance with FERPA and other privacy laws, including appropriate contracts and safeguards.• Equity and access: Districts should monitor whether the use of AI has any unintended impact on the services or opportunities offered to different groups of students.“From a legal standpoint, AI doesn’t change the underlying obligations,” Altman added. “School districts still must provide a free appropriate public education, and parents still have the right to question, seek clarification, and, when needed, challenge an IEP. What changes is the set of tools being used behind the scenes—and families should feel comfortable asking about that.”K Altman Law recommends that parents who are curious or concerned about AI-assisted IEPs consider asking:• Whether AI tools were used in drafting their child’s IEP;• What kind of information, if any, was entered into such tools; and• How the team ensured that the final goals and services accurately reflect the child’s individual needs.“Our role is not to oppose innovation,” Altman said. “It’s to make sure innovation remains aligned with students’ rights and with the collaborative spirit of the IEP process.”Parents or guardians who have questions about IEPs, evaluations, or school discipline—whether or not AI has been involved- can contact K Altman Law for a consultation to review records and discuss advocacy or legal options.About K Altman LawK Altman Law is a national law firm focused on student defense, special education advocacy, Title IX, and civil-rights litigation. The firm represents K–12 and higher-education students and their families across the United States in matters involving IEPs and 504 plans, school discipline, disability discrimination, and other education-related disputes. For more information, visit www.kaltmanlaw.com Source: Disability Scoop, “Concerns Raised As Teachers Increasingly Use AI To Write IEPs,” November 18, 2025.

