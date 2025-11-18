K Altman Law Responds to Deepfake-Based School Discipline Case Involving 13-Year-Old Student

Student expelled after deepfake incident Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

A Michigan student was expelled after a deepfake incident. K Altman Law urges schools to protect victims, and address digital harassment properly.

Children who are victims of non‑consensual digital impersonation must be protected, not punished.” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As reported by WNEM ¹ , a Michigan middle school is under scrutiny after a 13‑year‑old girl was expelled following an incident in which she struck a classmate who allegedly created and circulated a sexually explicit deepfake video of her. The case raises concerns about due process, digital harassment, Title IX protections, and the way schools handle deepfake‑related misconduct.Deepfake technology has introduced new forms of sexual harassment in K‑12 and higher education settings. Under Title IX, schools have an obligation to investigate sexual harassment, protect student victims, and ensure disciplinary actions are proportional and nondiscriminatory.“Emerging technologies like deepfakes have outpaced most school district policies,” said Keith Altman , Managing Partner. “Children who are victims of non‑consensual digital impersonation must be protected, not punished.”Parents whose children are targeted with deepfakes or wrongful school discipline should immediately request all investigative files, recordings, witness statements, and Title IX documentation. K Altman Law assists families in challenging unfair discipline, filing Title IX complaints, and demanding corrective action to ensure student safety and due process.

