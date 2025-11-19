Advocates Urge Preservation of Special Education Data Collection Amid Rising Discipline Disparities
Proposed cuts to special-education data could hide discipline disparities and weaken student protections. Families must stay vigilant and demand transparency.
K Altman Law emphasizes that robust data reporting is essential for identifying discriminatory discipline, ensuring proper IEP implementation, and safeguarding civil‑rights protections for children with disabilities.
“Data drives accountability. When oversight disappears, so do the rights of vulnerable students,” said Managing Partner Keith Altman. “Families must remain vigilant and ensure districts meet their obligations under federal law.”
Parents who suspect their child has been unfairly disciplined or that their school is failing to track critical special‑education data should immediately request copies of discipline records, IEP progress reports, and any correspondence related to behavioral interventions. K Altman Law can assist families in reviewing these documents, identifying patterns of discrimination, and pursuing remedies under IDEA, Section 504, and applicable state law. Early action is essential to preserving a student’s educational rights and ensuring schools remain accountable.
