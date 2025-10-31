Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Global Market Report 2025|Growth, Development Factors and Trends - 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market Worth?

The market size for starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) batteries has witnessed solid growth in the previous years and it's projected to continue growing from $38.89 billion in 2024 to $41.08 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth experienced during the historic period is the result of heightened demand for alternative energy solutions in home-based setups, the need for continuous power supplies amid the rise in industrial automation, increased adoption of green energy systems requiring battery storage, a surge in the usage of batteries in sea applications and leisure vehicles, and growing demand for batteries in off-grid and remote sites.

Predictions indicate robust expansion in the coming years for the starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) battery market, anticipated to reach $50.44 billion by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The forecasted growth can be tied to a surge in the requirement for superior SLI batteries featuring improved durability, an uptick in battery installations for industrial and commercial energy storage, increased demand due to renewable energy integration, growth in intelligent and interlinked battery systems for automotive uses, and a rise in requirement from small-scale electric utility and industry vehicles. The forecast period is also expected to witness trending developments such as integration with Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled diagnostics, usage in marine and recreational vehicles, application in off-highway vehicles, emphasis on lightweight battery solutions, and proliferation in renewable energy storage applications.

Download a free sample of the starting, lighting, and ignition (sli) battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28838&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market?

The anticipated growth of the Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) battery market is being fueled by the global rise in automobile manufacturing. The automobile production process involves designing, assembling, and manufacturing varying types of motor vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, and trucks. A surge in consumer demand for personal vehicles compels manufacturers to scale up production, thereby meeting market requirements more effectively. SLI batteries serve a pivotal purpose in automobile production, as they ensure reliable starting, lighting, and ignition systems in vehicles. Their steady performance bolsters vehicle efficiency, cuts down on downtime, and facilitates a smoother manufacturing and operational process. The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), a trade association situated in Belgium, disclosed in March 2024, that 2023 saw global car production reaching approximately 76 million units, indicating a substantial growth of 10.2% from the previous year. As a result, the growing rate of automobile manufacturing is propelling the growth of the SLI battery market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market?

Major players in the Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Johnson Controls International plc

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• EnerSys

• East Penn Manufacturing Company

• Camel Group Co. Ltd.

• Leoch International Technology Limited

• Sebang Global Battery Co. Ltd.

• Exide Technologies

• TAB Batteries

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) battery market are concentrating their efforts on creating advanced items such as starting power car batteries to accommodate the increasing need for high-performance car energy storage solutions. These batteries have been tailored to provide a powerful current burst for quick engine ignition, offering reliable starting performance while maintaining the car's electrical systems. For example, in July 2024, Exide Industries Ltd., a battery manufacturer based in India, introduced progressive Starting, Lighting, and Ignition Absorbent Glass Mat (SLI-AGM) batteries specifically for cars. These batteries are intended to offer increased starting power, extended lifespan, and enhanced dependability under all driving circumstances. The batteries proudly present outstanding resistance to vibration, quicker recharging abilities, and superior cold-start performance. They are constructed to be free of maintenance and provide steady power, assuring dependable performance even in extreme driving situations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market Share?

The starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Flooded, Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB), Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA)

2) By Voltage: 12 Volts, 24 Volts, 48 Volts, 60 Volts, 120 Volts, 240 Volts

3) By Capacity: Under 20 Ampere-Hours (Ah), 20-50 Ampere-Hours (Ah), 50-100 Ampere-Hours (Ah), Over 100 Ampere-Hours (Ah)

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Automotive, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Telecom, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Flooded: Tubular Flooded, Flat Plate Flooded

2) By Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB): Spiral Wound Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB), Flat Plate Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB)

3) By Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA): Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), Gel Battery

View the full starting, lighting, and ignition (sli) battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/starting-lighting-and-ignition-sli-battery-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market?

For the year under consideration in the Global Market Report 2025 for Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) Battery, the dominant region was Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, projections indicate that it will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Starting, Lighting, And Ignition (SLI) Battery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Car Batteries Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-batteries-global-market-report

Traction Battery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/traction-battery-global-market-report

Battery Separators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-separators-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.