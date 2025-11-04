Altman Solon Opens New Office in Dubai

Global strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on telecommunications, media, & technology builds team in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altman Solon , the largest global strategy consulting firm focused on telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT), today announced the opening of an office in Dubai. The new office, alongside a hub office in Riyadh, will reinforce Altman Solon’s Middle East operations as the firm recruits more talent to serve its growing client base in the region.“Dubai’s role as a global business hub offers unparalleled connectivity, operational efficiency, and access to top talent, making it an ideal location to support client projects across the GCC, Levant, and Africa,” said Altman Solon Partner Björn Menden. “This complements our Riyadh office, which remains central to our regional strategy, particularly in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Together, the two offices ensure that our TMT experts can deliver tailored solutions while staying close to our clients.”Altman Solon’s leaders in the Middle East include Partners Björn Menden and Andreas Tiefengraber, Associate Partner Lukasz Nowicki; and Senior Advisor Osama I. Al-Dosary.“The new office strengthens our ability to serve the region’s technology and infrastructure sectors, Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds, and international investors,” said Associate Partner Lukasz Nowicki. “With teams now in both Riyadh and Dubai, we can better support clients on growth strategies, AI adoption, M&A, and strategic partnerships."“The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing regions for media, sports, and digital platforms,” said Partner Andreas Tiefengraber. “Our Dubai office positions us to help clients seize opportunities across content, advertising, and monetization, while applying global best practices to local markets.”The firm plans to expand its Dubai team in the coming months, including through many local hires. Dubai is Altman Solon’s 17th global office, following the opening of its Riyadh office in October 2025.

