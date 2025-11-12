Altman Solon Expands Latin American Presence with New Office in São Paulo

Largest global strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on telecommunications, media, & technology strengthens Latin American regional focus.

We are excited to deepen our presence in Brazil, Latin America’s largest market for digital infrastructure and innovation.” — Rory J. Altman, Altman Solon Managing Partner

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altman Solon , the world’s largest strategy consulting firm exclusively focused on telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT), announced the establishment of a permanent office in São Paulo, Brazil, expanding its footprint in Latin America. The move formalizes the firm's longstanding work with clients in Brazil's TMT sectors. The new office will be led by Partner Rodolfo Macarrein, who brings more than 25 years of experience advising TMT players and investors across the region.“We are excited to deepen our presence in Brazil, Latin America’s largest market for digital infrastructure and innovation,” said Rory J. Altman, Managing Partner at Altman Solon. “Brazil leads the region in telecom scale, cloud investment, and fiber connectivity. Formalizing our local presence enables us to work more closely with clients navigating Brazil’s dynamic TMT landscape and accelerate our support for the region’s growing role in the global digital economy.”Partner Rodolfo Macarrein, who will be based between São Paulo and Boston, added, “I look forward to leading a team of local TMT experts in São Paulo. My experience in transformation and deep knowledge of the Brazilian TMT landscape can help our clients accelerate investment, innovation, and sustainable growth in the region and beyond.”“Altman Solon’s new São Paulo office strengthens our ability to serve clients across Latin America,” said Daniel Torras, Partner at Altman Solon. “Brazil is at the forefront of digital transformation in the region, with an increasingly sophisticated ecosystem for cloud, fintech, and streaming. Under Rodolfo’s leadership, the São Paulo office will play a central role in helping clients capture opportunities in Brazil and across the region.”“Opening in São Paulo builds on more than a decade of work with investors and local companies in Brazil," added Mario Quijada, Partner at Altman Solon. "We are now more dedicated than ever to supporting the region's growth. Brazil’s continued leadership in TMT makes it a natural hub for our regional team and a gateway to serving clients across the Americas.”São Paulo marks Altman Solon’s 18th global office, joining hubs across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The firm looks forward to expanding its local team in the coming months, with several Brazil-based hires underway.

