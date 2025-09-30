Altman Solon Opens New Office in Riyadh

Largest global strategy, M&A, and AI consulting firm focused exclusively on telecommunications, media, & technology establishes MEA hub in Riyadh.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altman Solon , the largest global strategy consulting firm focused on telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT), today announced the opening of an office in Riyadh. The new office will serve as a hub for Altman Solon’s Middle East operations as the firm actively recruits talent to serve its growing GCC client base.“We have had notable growth serving the region for years, partnering with our Middle East clients from our U.S., European, and APAC offices,” said Altman Solon Managing Partner Rory J. Altman. “Opening and growing the Riyadh office is central to our regional and global growth strategy, emphasizing the critical role Vision 2030 and the Kingdom overall are playing in technology ecosystems worldwide.”Leaders of the Riyadh office include Partners Björn Menden and Andreas Tiefengraber; Associate Partner Lukasz Nowicki; and Senior Advisor Osama I. Al-Dosary.Associate Partner Lukasz Nowicki added, “We are excited to open and grow our Riyadh office at a pivotal moment, as Saudi Arabia emerges as a cornerstone of the global AI ecosystem. We have supported local TMT clients with ambitious growth strategies and landmark cross-border M&A, while helping international investors assess opportunities in the Kingdom. Our presence reflects both the scale of opportunity and our commitment to serving local and global clients.”“Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of regional transformation, setting the pace for investment and innovation across the Middle East,” said Osama I. Al-Dosary, Senior Advisor at Altman Solon. “By establishing a permanent presence in Riyadh, Altman Solon is well-positioned to bring global expertise to a growing MEA client base while tailoring to the region's unique ambitions.”Partner Björn Menden added, “We already advise leading TMT investors and operators globally, and with our Riyadh office, we are now bringing senior experts on the ground to serve clients directly. We look forward to supporting ambitious M&A, scaling, and AI-driven growth in this rapidly expanding ecosystem.”The firm plans to expand the Riyadh office team in the coming months, including through many local hires. Riyadh is Altman Solon’s 16th global office.

