Sudan: ICRC Statement on the Situation in Darfur

Pursuant to its protection mandate, the ICRC wishes to remind all parties to the conflict that civilians and all those who no longer take part in the hostilities must be treated in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL).

The ICRC wishes to recall the main rules applicable to the present situation in Al Fasher. Specifically, civilians shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction. Their life, property, health, physical and mental well-being must be protected.

Violence against personal dignity, in particular humiliating and degrading treatment, must be forbidden. Any act of sexual violence is against IHL rules.

Any person no longer participating in hostilities, including those who have laid down their arms or are sick, wounded or detained, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely. Parties to the conflict must permit civilians to leave areas where hostilities are taking place and must refrain from attacking or otherwise harming them while they do so.

The ICRC also stresses that medical staff, hospitals and ambulances must always be respected and protected. They should never be targeted or obstructed while carrying out their lifesaving work.

Likewise, humanitarian workers and volunteers on the ground, and the supplies they use to deliver aid, must be protected and allowed to move freely so they can reach people in need. Humanitarian workers are often the first – and in many cases the only – responders for people in desperate situations. They selflessly give not only their skills and hard work, but also their time, compassion, and empathy – qualities that so often make the greatest difference. Targeting them endangers not only their lives, but the very values of humanity and solidarity that they represent.

Respecting these obligations fosters a humanitarian space where lives are safeguarded, and human dignity is fully upheld. Humanitarian space needs to be maintained to be able to carry out life-saving operations.

The ICRC reiterates its willingness and availability to carry out its humanitarian activities including its unique role as neutral intermediary in accordance with IHL. It remains available, as always, to engage in confidential, bilateral dialogue with the parties of the conflict topics related to the protection and assistance of the victims of armed conflict.