Design Excellence Recognized: KAVVO Honored with the Highest Honor 'Best of Best' at the 2025 Design Master Prize

KAVVO Honored with the Highest Honor ”Best of Best” at the 2025 Design Master Prize KAVVO Oyster Elite, the world’s first luminous smartwatch equipped with an intelligent modular system.

We’re honored by the Design Master Prize. KAVVO Oyster Elite blends classic design with AI innovation, connecting people to the future and this inspires us to keep pursuing design excellence.” — AVVO Founder & CEO Derek Li (Li Yulin)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The winners of the internationally renowned 2025 Design Master Prize (DMP) have been officially announced. KAVVO , a pioneering AI wearable startup has distinguished itself among numerous global entries with its exceptional design project — KAVVO Oyster Elite , the world’s first luminous smartwatch equipped with an intelligent modular system.With its groundbreaking innovation and outstanding craftsmanship, KAVVO was awarded the competition’s highest honor — the “Best of Best” Award, marking a remarkable milestone in the fusion of design and smart technology!The Design Master Prize (DMP), originating from the renowned Architecture Master Prize (AMP), honors design projects with exceptional creativity and global impact. Its ”Best of Best” award is reserved for the highest-scoring entries in each category, recognized worldwide as a mark of excellence. This year, the jury praised KAVVO for its “distinctive originality, clear vision, and meaningful contribution to design,” highlighting the brand’s embodiment of innovation and design excellence."We are truly honored to be recognized by the Design Master Prize. This award is a tremendous encouragement for our team’s continuous exploration and innovation in design. KAVVO Oyster Elite combines classic aesthetics, AI technology, and multiple innovations, blending Asian engineering craftsmanship with European creative vision to bring modern technology into daily life with elegance. We firmly believe that great design connects people with the future, solves real problems, and creates value. This recognition will inspire us to continue pursuing excellence in design and contribute more meaningful creations to society," KAVVO Founder & CEO Derek Li (Li Yulin) stated.As the “Best of Best” winner, the awarded project will gain access to DMP’s global showcase platform, including:- Permanent inclusion in the Official 2025 DMP Winners’ Gallery;- Featured promotion through DMP’s global social media network and media partners;- Publication in the highly collectible 2025 DMP Yearbook.This recognition not only serves as an authoritative endorsement of Derek Li and his leadership team, but also reaffirms KAVVO’s position as an international leader in product innovation.About DESIGN MASTERPRIZE (DMP)Building on the legacy of the Architecture Master Prize(AMP), the Design Master Prize (DMP) understands the importance and impact of good design. This is why the mission of the DMP is to elevate creative artistry to the world stage, allowing talents and works to be recognized by the global art and design community. Just like the AMP, known for its prestigious awards ceremonies at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the DMP will strive to promote artists and designers with equal elegance and distinction.About KAVVOThe founding team of KAVVO, comprised of members from Asia and Europe, is a group of enthusiasts deeply passionate about AI wearable hardware. They once posed an intriguing question: Why are smartwatches always designed as rigid, rectangular accessories for smartphones, rather than integrating cutting-edge AI technology and showcasing unique individuality? Thus, they decided to boldly challenge conventions and turn this vision into reality.Building upon the UMS intelligent AI module and skillfully integrating a Gear-Link structure, active luminous, and Piston- Buttons, KAVVO has established a highly distinctive design language. It completely breaks away from the rigid, square-shaped and monotonous color schemes typical of traditional consumer electronics. With its vibrant colors and dynamic lines, KAVVO injects a sense of fashion into smart wearables, making every styling combination full of personality and fun.As a fashion-tech brand that inherits global industrial expertise, KAVVO maintains its pursuit of cutting-edge technology and durable quality. It not only wins hearts with its unique design but also integrates AI-powered features such as a health assistant, anti-aging management, and emotional wellness support. These innovations empower you to navigate daily life with ease, whether during commutes, at home, or on vacation.Rejecting flashy technological overload and unnecessary complex features, KAVVO wins the hearts of tech novices with its user-friendly AI experience. It is never synonymous with inferior quality, but rather a symbol of courage, freedom, and exploration. It is for this reason that KAVVO has rapidly emerged in just a few years, becoming the unanimous choice for many who pursue individuality, simplicity, and a life of freedom.For more information, visit https://kavvo.com/

