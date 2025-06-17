KAVVO Officially Launches the World's First Active Luminous Smartwatch —— KAVVO Oyster Elite at BEYOND Expo 2025

Official launch at Beyond Expo 2025 Active Luminous System KAVVO Oyster Elite 3101 Retro Black

KAVVO officially unveiled the Oyster Elite Series —— the world’s first smartwatch equipped with an Active Luminous System!

Honored to launch Oyster Elite at BEYOND Expo with the Award. Our Active Luminous System bridges watchmaking tradition and future. We fuse craftsmanship with innovation for exceptional wearables.” — Derek Li, Founder & CEO of KAVVO

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 5th BEYOND Expo in Macau, KAVVO (Booth S35), a global innovator in next-generation stylish smartwatches, officially unveiled the KAVVO Oyster Elite Series — the world’s first smartwatch equipped with an Active Luminous System!Fusing fashion-forward design with cutting-edge technology, the KAVVO Oyster Elite redefines what smartwatches can be, offering a new dimension of both aesthetic and functional innovation. The launch attracted significant attention at the expo and was honored with the BEYOND Innovation Award, presented by the organizing committee, highlighting the versatile potential of next-generation smartwatches.The KAVVO Oyster Elite Series introduces a groundbreaking advancement in smartwatch technology by integrating an Active Luminous System — a first in the industry. In 1915, watchmaking pioneer Panerai revolutionized timekeeping with its Radiomir patent, creating the world’s first luminous watch using radium. This groundbreaking invention laid the foundation for modern luminous watches.Now, 110 years later, KAVVO is writing the next chapter in horological history by being the first to integrate an active luminous system into a smartwatch. This innovation not only redefines functional aesthetics but also signifies a bold new wave of traditional watchmaking embracing smart technology, following the quartz and electronic revolutions of the past century.The KAVVO Oyster Elite Series is equipped with the osicle 1.0GT smart movement, bringing together precision engineering and cutting-edge innovation. Featuring the patented Active Luminous System, it sets a new benchmark in smartwatch visibility and design.Crafted with a 316L stainless steel full frame, the watch pays tribute to timeless craftsmanship with its rotatable chronograph bezel — a nod to classic timepiece design. The experience is further elevated by the Piston-Button(a patented innovation), offering intuitive, tactile interaction.This seamless fusion of classic elegance and smart innovation makes the Oyster Elite a bold statement of where tradition meets the future of wearable technology.Key Features of Oyster Elite Series- Retina OLED Screen- Powerful graphics power- Rotatable Chronograph Bezel- Piston-Button- 100+ Sport Modles- Tons of free watch faces- Steps/calories/sleep- 10 days long battery life32- Information/Health Reminders- Heart rate/blood oxygen/stressThe KAVVO Oyster Elite Series is now officially launches worldwide, offering two elegant and distinctive design options: Retro Black (Code 3101) and Glacier Green (Code 3102).Experience the fusion of timeless elegance and smart innovation. Discover more at: https://kavvo.com About KAVVOKAVVO, a stylish-tech brand founded in 2021, was established by elites from the global design and technology industries. It challenges the monotony of industrial design caused by over-standardization, delivering distinctive product experiences that blend functionality with playful innovation.Leveraging Singapore’s resource integration and Europe’s avant-garde design, KAVVO’s engineering centers in China transform boundless creativity into tangible innovations. Through cooperation with professionals in different fields, KAVVO has interpreted the legend of elegance meeting intelligence. With groundbreaking patents like Gear-Link, Super-Glow, Piston-Button, and Active Luminous, KAVVO has earned numerous international accolades.Fueled by its robust design and engineering capabilities, KAVVO stands as a trailblazing force in the global stylish-tech innovation. For more information, visit https://kavvo.com/ Media contacts: social@comontek.com

KAVVO Oyster Elite

