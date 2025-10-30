Eastern Cape on high-level Oceans Economy Symposium

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has unveiled groundbreaking findings from an empirical study on the province’s Blue Economy during an Oceans Economy Symposium held in East London today, confirming its vital role in driving economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The high-level engagement brought together key stakeholders from government, academia, business, and civil society to deliberate on the outcomes of the study on the Oceans Economy, a first of its kind for the province. The study provides a detailed quantitative assessment of the sector’s contribution to the provincial economy, its growth potential, and opportunities for sustainable development.

Commissioned by the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council (ECSECC) and concluded in July 2025, the study marks the first comprehensive Oceans Economy Satellite Account for the province, providing a data-driven assessment of the sector’s contribution to GDP, investment, and employment.

According to the study, the Oceans Economy contributed R27.9 billion (5.2%) to the provincial GDP in 2023, generated a total output of R54 billion, attracted R3.1 billion in investments, and supported over 43,000 jobs across multiple industries. The province’s ports, East London, Port Elizabeth, and Ngqura were identified as key drivers of maritime transport and logistics growth.

The study identifies Maritime Transport and Port Operations, Offshore Oil and Gas, and Marine Tourism as the top three contributors to provincial economic output. It further highlights new opportunities in renewable energy, shipbuilding, aquaculture, and coastal real estate development, with offshore wind energy positioned as a major growth frontier.

Delegates highlighted the importance of balancing economic growth with marine conservation and environmental protection. The symposium made a call to institutionalise a coordinated Oceans Economy implementation framework, anchored on research, innovation, and community participation to ensure equitable benefit-sharing. Delegates further called for a strengthened implementation arm of government, focusing on oceans economy.

Outlining the role of the sector in the province, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane described the Oceans Economy as “a powerful economic engine with the potential to transform the Eastern Cape’s development landscape if harnessed responsibly and inclusively”.

He emphasised that the province is ready to leverage its 800 km coastline, and three strategic ports East London, Gqeberha, and Ngqura to strengthen its participation in global value chains and attract private investment.

“This empirical evidence strengthens our case for investment in infrastructure, innovation, and skills development. The Oceans Economy is no longer an abstract idea it is a tangible growth pathway for inclusive and sustainable development,” the Premier said.

Premier Mabuyane expressed confidence in the Eastern Cape's potential to become South Africa's maritime logistics hub, focusing on ship repair, maintenance, marine manufacturing, and offshore as well as servicing the nation's next economic growth frontier.

To this end, the Premier announced the intention of the establishment of a multi-disciplinary team of experts, industry leaders, and academics to drive the implementation roadmap, unlock investment bottlenecks, and monitor delivery across value chains. This team will work closely with the Provincial Oceans Economy Secretariat at ECSECC. He called on all social partners,

business, labour, academia, and communities to participate in the Eastern Cape Oceans Economy Secretariat. Furthermore, the Oceans Economy will be a standing agenda item in Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meetings, to track progress, and ensure accountability for every target and milestone.

