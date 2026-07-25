Military Veterans concludes verification of military veteran applicants in Western Cape Province

Between July and October 2026, the Department of Military Veterans, working in partnership with the Database Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) Workstream of the Presidential Task Team, is currently conducting the verification of applicants from former non­statutory armed forces in the Western Ca[Pe Province.

The verification exercise forms part of the Department's ongoing national programme to verify and validate applications submitted for inclusion in the National Military Veterans Database. The initiative seeks to ensure that only qualifying military veterans are recognised in terms of the Military Veterans Act, 2011 (Act No. 18 of 2011 ), and are able to access the benefits and support provided by the Department.

The Western Cape verification process forms part of the broader national rollout, which has already been completed in Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces.

Applicants whose verification has been concluded shall be informed indefinitely of the outcome. The Department's prescribed administrative processes for registration on the database shall follow thereafter. The Department urges applicants to ensure that their contact details remain up to date to facilitate future communication where necessary.

Details of the verification drive are available on the Departmental website: www.dmv.gov.za

For enquiries related to the verification, contact DVCE Admin Desk on 071 331 1681 during office hours.

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