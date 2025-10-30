Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi assures full government cooperation with the TRC Cases Commission

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has noted the concerns expressed by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations Regarding Efforts or Attempts to Stop the Investigation or Prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission Cases regarding the level of cooperation from certain government departments and agencies.

Minister Kubayi wishes to reaffirm government’s full support for and cooperation with the Commission, which plays an important role in advancing accountability and justice for victims and families affected by apartheid-era atrocities.

The Minister has reached out to the Commission on behalf of government to facilitate an engagement aimed at addressing any administrative or procedural challenges that may have contributed to the delays in submitting the required information.

The request for the postponement of the deadline for the submission of information was made in good faith and aimed at ensuring that the Commission has all the necessary information to effectively carry out its work.

Minister Kubayi reiterates that government remains committed to upholding the principles of transparency and cooperation with all independent Commissions established in terms of the law.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development will continue to provide necessary support to enable the Commission to carry out its mandate effectively.

