Thorn Metamorphosis by Qzens Furniture Art Design Wins Silver in A' Movie and Film Industry Awards

Qzens Furniture Art Design's Cinematic Animation Thorn Metamorphosis Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Movie, Video and Animation Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of movie design, has announced Qzens Furniture Art Design 's work "Thorn Metamorphosis" as the Silver Award winner in the Movie, Video and Animation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Thorn Metamorphosis within the movie industry and design community, positioning it as an outstanding example of creativity and innovation.Thorn Metamorphosis showcases the transformative power of design, demonstrating how nature's harsh forms can be reimagined into modern, functional objects. This award-winning animation serves as an inspiration for the movie industry, illustrating how organic structures can be beautifully integrated into industrial design. The recognition from the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award underscores the relevance and impact of Qzens Furniture Art Design's work on both the industry and its audience.The cinematic experience of Thorn Metamorphosis is a testament to Qzens Furniture Art Design's mastery of advanced simulation techniques and cutting-edge software. By blending the wild spirit of nature with modern aesthetics, the animation captures the essence of the lighting product's metamorphosis. The realistic modeling of thorns, seeds, and leaves, coupled with meticulous attention to material textures and lighting, results in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant piece.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Movie, Video and Animation Design category serves as a catalyst for Qzens Furniture Art Design to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. This recognition validates the studio's approach to design and encourages further exploration of nature-inspired concepts. As Thorn Metamorphosis sets a new standard for product animations, it has the potential to influence industry practices and inspire a greater appreciation for the artistry behind functional design.Thorn Metamorphosis was brought to life by a talented team of creators. The project was designed by Yımaz DOĞAN, with VFX artistry by Tuna ÜNALAN and music composed by Yağız ORAL. H.Ibrahim DOĞAN served as the product manufacturer, while creative direction was provided by Hakan N. TÜRKMEN and the Qzens Furniture Art Design team.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Thorn Metamorphosis animation at:About Qzens Furniture Art DesignFounded in 2002 by two cousins with a shared vision, QZENS has grown from a modest 160 m² workshop into a company with two production facilities in Ankara Siteler, a showroom in Ankara Beytepe, and an international office in Milan. Combining modern production techniques with skilled craftsmanship, QZENS designs distinctive, customizable products and undertakes interior design projects. Emphasizing quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, the company creates spaces and furnishings where creativity and functionality coexist. With a team of over 200 professionals, QZENS remains committed to global recognition, blending art and technology while staying true to its original vision.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through original, functional, and emotionally impactful works. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a significant achievement, showcasing the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to push boundaries in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award honors creative minds and drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The competition's rigorous evaluation process involves a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

