Aziz House by Sara Harhash Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Aziz House

Innovative Family Retreat in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Aziz House by Sara Harhash as a Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Aziz House, a family retreat located in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is significant for the industry and potential clients as it showcases designs that exemplify current trends, align with best practices, and offer practical benefits. Aziz House demonstrates how innovative design can address environmental, social, and cultural needs while providing a comfortable and sustainable living experience.Aziz House seamlessly integrates with its desert surroundings, employing passive cooling, natural ventilation, and strategic shading to enhance comfort. The design draws inspiration from traditional architecture, reinterpreting construction methods and elements to ensure sustainability and privacy. The fusion of Cycladic, Najdi, and Moroccan architectural styles creates a harmonious retreat that respects cultural traditions and remains aesthetically cohesive.This recognition serves as motivation for Sara Harhash and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award highlights the potential for Aziz House to inspire further exploration of sustainable and culturally sensitive design within the industry.Team MembersAziz House was designed by a talented team led by Sara Harhash, the founder of SHI Studio. The project team included Ahmed Nader, who contributed to the architectural design; Mustafa Hussain, who focused on the landscape design; and Abdulrahman Ahmed, who provided structural engineering expertise.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sara HarhashSarah Harhash is an innovative architectural designer with a passion for creating impactful designs that blend functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. As the founder of SHI Studio, she leads a dynamic team in delivering cutting-edge architectural solutions for residential, mixed-use, and commercial projects. Driven by a commitment to excellence, Sarah aims to shape environments that inspire and endure. She is open to collaborations and opportunities to elevate architecture to new horizons.About SHI ArchitectureSHI is a collaborative architectural studio dedicated to redefining conventional styles and setting new trends. Rooted in a passion for architecture and its impact, the studio merges art, innovation, and craftsmanship. With a focus on exploration, development, and construction techniques, SHI transforms ideas into reality, offering a fresh vision of contemporary architecture while staying updated with evolving needs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, reflect the designer's deep understanding and skill, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the prestige and significance of the Silver A' Design Award designation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects in the architecture and design fields. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by highlighting and promoting remarkable achievements that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.