Demand for Hair Growth Serum Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.49 billion by 2029

Hair Growth Serum Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Hair Growth Serum Market Be By 2025?

The market size for hair growth serum has seen vigorous growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historical growth can be traced back to factors such as the increasing occurrences of hair loss and damage, augmented awareness about hair health, improvements in economic conditions and rise in disposable income, advancements in the creation of organic and herbal products, and enhancement in the development of hair care products.

Forecasting a robust growth in the imminent years, the hair growth serum market is anticipated to enlarge to $2.49 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The expected growth during this projection period can be tied to the escalating popularity of hair coloring and styling, the proliferation of professional hair care services, the rise in demand for hair rejuvenation, the increasing emphasis on hair health and appearance, and the expanding preference for natural and organic constituents in hair care products. Noteworthy trends within this forecast period encompass the creation of innovative hair serum recipes, advancements in the formulation of organic and natural hair serums, innovation in hair styling goods, progress in hair care devices, and developments in hair care products.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Hair Growth Serum Market Landscape?

The surge in hair loss incidents is anticipated to boost the expansion of the hair growth serum industry. The term ""hair loss"" pertains to the partial or total loss of hair from the scalp or other body parts, which can be attributed to nutritional shortages, hormonal alterations, genetic factors, and heightened stress levels. Hair growth serums tackle hair loss and thinness by replenishing the scalp, invigorating hair follicles, and promoting robust, healthier hair growth. For example, a Hair Society article from March 2022, reported that approximately 21 million women and 35 million men worldwide were affected by hair loss. Additionally, National Health Service's 2024 data suggests that hair loss affects roughly 8 million women and 6.5 million men in the UK. Furthermore, over 650,000 hair transplants are performed annually. Consequently, the rising instances of hair loss serve as a driving force for the hair growth serum industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Hair Growth Serum Market?

Major players in the Hair Growth Serum include:

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Kao Corporation

• Wella AG

• Revlon Inc

• Aveda Corporation

• Hims & Hers Health Inc.

• Lanza

• Strength of Nature LLC

• Vegamour Inc.

• iRestore

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Hair Growth Serum Sector?

Leading businesses in the hair growth serum market are focusing on the development of rejuvenating formulas to tackle hair fall, stimulate hair growth, and boost overall hair condition. A rejuvenating hair serum is a specialized product crafted to renew and enhance hair quality. For example, WETHRIVV, an American wellness and fitness services company, introduced the REVIVV Hair Growth Serum in February 2022, a topical serum aimed at helping hair growth and improving hair aesthetics. It is a physician and scientist-created formula which is drug-free and non-toxic and aimed at promoting hair density, fullness, and health. The serum, which dermatologists and hair professionals endorse, is available in a variety of packages for both genders. Thanks to a handy roller device, the serum can be easily applied, encouraging effective delivery and absorption.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Hair Growth Serum Market

The hair growth serummarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Without Silicone, With Silicone

2) By Application: Online Store, Specialty Shop, Supermarket, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Men, Women

Subsegments:

1) By Without Silicone: Organic Hair Growth Serums, Herbal Hair Growth Serums

2) By With Silicone: Serums with Dimethicone, Serums with Cyclopentasiloxane, Serums with Amino Silicones

Hair Growth Serum Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the hair growth serum market as the largest region. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth within the forecast period. The market report for the hair growth serum encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

