International Relations and Cooperation hosts a G20 Townhall Outreach Programme in Rustenburg, 30 Oct

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in collaboration with the University of South Africa (UNISA) and the Rustenburg Municipality, will host a G20 Townhall Outreach Programme on Thursday, 30 October 2025, at the Civic Centre in Rustenburg.

The engagement will take place under the theme: Inclusive Economic Growth and Just Transition for Sustainable Societal Development.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency, under the overarching theme Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, serves as a defining moment to shape global dialogues and promote inclusive growth, peace, and sustainable development. As the first African country to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit, South Africa aims to amplify Africa’s voice in global governance and economic reform discussions.

This outreach forms part of the country’s efforts to “take the G20 to the people,” ensuring that communities, business formations, academia and civil society actively engage in conversations about how global economic decisions can translate into tangible local benefits.

The engagement will focus on inclusive growth and the “just transition”, particularly in sectors such as mining, agriculture and tourism, with emphasis on how all societal segments groups, including women, youth and local communities can participate equitably in economic opportunities.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 30 October 2025

Time: 08:30-13:00

Venue: Civic Centre, Rustenburg

For RSVPs, please contact: Ms Mpho Rakgakole – rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

