MEC Violet Mathye conducts oversight visit to Kopano and Madodi bus companies as October Transport Month concludes, 31 Oct

As October Transport Month draws to a close, Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, will conduct an oversight visit to the Kopano and Madodi Bus service Depot to promote passenger safety and responsible public transport operations.

The visit comes in response to a recent increase in minibus taxi and bus-related accidents across the province. MEC Mathye will engage the company’s management on existing safety measures, undertake a walkabout at the depot, and participate in a “Meet and Ride” session with passengers. The MEC, joined by the company’s Board and Management, will travel on a scheduled commuter bus from the Polokwane Bus Rank to Sebayeng Village.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

Time: 15h00

Venue: Legae La Banamedi Depot, 60 Platinum Street, Ladine., Polokwane.

Bus Ride: 15h45

Kopano and Madodi bus service is a leading transport consortium operating in the Capricorn District renowned for its strong safety culture. The company has transported over six million passengers annually without recording a single fatality in the past decade, a benchmark for excellence in the public transport sector. The Department aims to amplify and replicate such best practices across the industry.

Members of the media are invited to cover the bus ride and subsequent media engagement in Sebayeng Village.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Tshifiwa Dali

MEC’s Media Liaison

Cell: 82 904 0262

Ms Tidimalo Chuene

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 831 0227

