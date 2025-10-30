Treasury briefs media on Operation Vulindlela Q2 progress report

Members of the media are invited to the second quarterly Operation Vulindlela (OV) Progress Report briefing. Operation Vulindlela is a joint initiative of the Presidency and the National Treasury aimed at driving the implementation of structural reforms to support more rapid and inclusive economic growth.

In July 2025, the Presidency and the National Treasury released the Q1 2025/26 Progress Report on the implementation of economic reforms through Operation Vulindlela. This was the first report released since the launch of Phase II of the initiative earlier this year.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, will deliver opening remarks, followed by senior officials.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 31 October 2025

Time: 09:00 - 11:00

Venue: JSE, 2 Gwen Lane, Sandton

Please RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za by 30 October 2025. Media only.

For media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

Cleopatra Mosana, Head of Communications in the National Treasury

E-mail: Media@treasury.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates