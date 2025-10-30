Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe attends the Lenaka Memorial Lecture, 1 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, will attend the Lenaka Memorial Lecture hosted by the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) in partnership with the Northern Cape Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

Following the successful inaugural Lenaka Memorial Lecture celebrating the life and legacy of Queen Manthatisi of Batlokoa ba Mota in Qwaqwa, Free State Province on 14 November 2024, the NHTKL has identified the Northern Cape Province for the 2025 Lenaka Memorial Lecture to celebrate traditional leaders who made a lasting impact on their communities.

The 2025 lecture will honour the contribution and heritage of the forebearers who led eight traditional communities into wars of rebellion and other heroic deeds to protect their land, their livestock and their communities.

Deputy Minister Burns-Ncamashe’s participation showcases COGTA’s commitment to preserving the institution of traditional leadership, promoting socio-economic development in traditional communities, and strengthening partnerships between traditional institutions and government in pursuit of inclusive rural development.

The memorial lecture will be attended by traditional leaders, government representatives, cultural experts, academia, and community members, with contributions expected from thought leaders on history, heritage, and the role of traditional leadership in modern governance.

Details of the Memorial Lecture are as follows:

Date: 1 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ba ga Motlware Traditional Council Office, Batlaharos, Kuruman, Northern Cape

Media Enquiries:

Legadima Leso

National CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates