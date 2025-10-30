Health takes health services to the Elukwatini community in Mpumalanga, 30 Oct

The Department of Health, in partnership with various stakeholders, will on Thursday, 30 October, take health services to the community of Elukwatini near Badplaas in Albert Luthuli Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, as part of the annual commemoration of Rotary Family Health Days.

The commemorative event is aligned with the programme of taking government services to the people, especially those living far from the nearest health facilities, which is a powerful instrument for social and economic development.

The Department, together with stakeholders, including the Mpumalanga provincial government, SA National AIDS Council, Rotary Action Group for Family Health & AIDS Prevention, and Gift of the Givers, will use this opportunity to encourage the residents of Elukwatini and neighbouring communities to know their health status through regular comprehensive health screening and testing for various health conditions including the HIV, TB, Diabetes, cancer etc. because early detection saves lives and ensures effective treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will deliver a keynote address. He will be accompanied by other government leaders and representatives from partners organisations, including the Mpumalanga MEC for Health, Sasekani Manzini, CEO of Rotary Family Health, Ms Sue Paget, SANAC leadership, and local government leaders.

The event will take place as follows:

Venue: Elukwatini Stadium, Albert Luthuli District Municipality, Mpumalanga province

Date: Thursday, 30 October 2025

Time: 09h00

