Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,040 in the last 365 days.

Health takes health services to the Elukwatini community in Mpumalanga, 30 Oct

The Department of Health, in partnership with various stakeholders, will on Thursday, 30 October, take health services to the community of Elukwatini near Badplaas in Albert Luthuli Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, as part of the annual commemoration of Rotary Family Health Days.

The commemorative event is aligned with the programme of taking government services to the people, especially those living far from the nearest health facilities, which is a powerful instrument for social and economic development.

The Department, together with stakeholders, including the Mpumalanga provincial government, SA National AIDS Council, Rotary Action Group for Family Health & AIDS Prevention, and Gift of the Givers, will use this opportunity to encourage the residents of Elukwatini and neighbouring communities to know their health status through regular comprehensive health screening and testing for various health conditions including the HIV, TB, Diabetes, cancer etc. because early detection saves lives and ensures effective treatment.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will deliver a keynote address. He will be accompanied by other government leaders and representatives from partners organisations, including the Mpumalanga MEC for Health, Sasekani Manzini, CEO of Rotary Family Health, Ms Sue Paget, SANAC leadership, and local government leaders.

The event will take place as follows:

Venue:    Elukwatini Stadium, Albert Luthuli District Municipality, Mpumalanga province
Date:    Thursday, 30 October 2025
Time:    09h00
RSVP: Howard Kgoa@ howard.kgoa@health.gov.za; 079 876 9247

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Foster Mohale
National Health Department Spokesperson
Cell: 0724323792    

Nelson Dlamini
SA National AIDS Council Communications
Cell: 078 731 0313    

Shereen Hunter
Rotary Action Group for Family Health
Cell: 082 325 1066

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Health takes health services to the Elukwatini community in Mpumalanga, 30 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more