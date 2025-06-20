SHELLEYES Partners with Ukraine’s Border Guard Service to Deploy S Eye Body Cameras for Enhanced Field Security

Body camera assembly application for border police body camera for police

The Main Center for Capital Construction, Reconstruction, and Procurement of the State Border Service of Ukraine purchased a batch of Body Cam from Shelleyes.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHELLEYES Partners with Ukraine’s Border Guard Service to Deploy S Eye Body Cameras for Enhanced Field SecuritySHELLEYES, a leading manufacturer of advanced body camera technology, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation with the Main Center for Capital Construction, Reconstruction, and Procurement of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (ГОЛОВНИЙ ЦЕНТР КАПІТАЛЬНОГО БУДІВНИЦТВА, РЕКОНСТРУКЦІЇ ТА ЗАКУПІВЕЛЬ ДЕРЖАВНОЇ ПРИКОРДОННОЇ СЛУЖБИ УКРАЇНИ). The procurement of S Eye body cameras on June 17, 2025, marks a significant milestone in strengthening operational transparency and frontline safety across Ukrainian border forces.The S Eye body camera is purpose-built for public safety professionals, designed to deliver dependable performance under demanding conditions. Featuring crystal-clear HD video, infrared night vision, GPS location tagging, AES encrypted storage, the device empowers field agents to record, transmit, and store mission-critical footage with ease and confidence.This collaboration underscores the increasing global trust in SHELLEYES as a preferred body camera solution provider, and strengthens its presence in the European region.“This collaboration is a testament to the trust SHELLEYES has earned in the Ukrainian market,” said the CEO of SHELLEYES. “It not only reinforces our long-term commitment to supporting frontline officers with cutting-edge body camera technology, but also lays a strong foundation for us in Eastern Europe and opens a vital gateway to further expansion across the continent.”The Ukraine Border Guard Service, known for its rigorous standards and commitment to modernization, selected the S Eye body camera after thorough evaluation. The deployment will help ensure accountability, improve evidence collection in border operations, and offer additional protection to both personnel and civilians.About the S Eye Body Camera• Video Resolution: 1296P/1080P/720P selectable• Night Vision: Built-in IR LEDs, up to 10 meters• Pre-Record & Post-Record: Configurable• Storage: Secure, AES-encrypted• Battery Life: Up to 9 hours (standard use)• Mounting Options: Magnetic, clip, shoulder dockWith proven deployments in over 30 countries, SHELLEYES continues to serve law enforcement, private security, emergency services, and transportation authorities with tailor-made, reliable video evidence solutions.

