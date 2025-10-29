Senate Resolution 187 Printer's Number 1288
PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - WHEREAS, The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania (EFEPA)
helps lead the charge in fighting to stop seizures and overcome
the challenges created by epilepsy through community support,
advocacy and education; and
WHEREAS, The EFEPA is committed to ensuring that all
individuals with epilepsy or seizure disorders are empowered to
fully participate in life without stigma or barriers; and
WHEREAS, State funding in Pennsylvania plays a critical role
in supporting the EFEPA programs that provide training and
resources for Pennsylvania's school nurses, teachers and
students on seizure recognition and first aid; and
WHEREAS, This funding also supports vital patient education,
public awareness and informational services, ensuring that
children and families living with epilepsy have the support they
need; and
WHEREAS, The EFEPA is celebrating 53 years of service and
commitment to improving the lives of those impacted by epilepsy
in our communities; and
WHEREAS, Continued public education, awareness initiatives
and community involvement are essential to the prevention,
control and understanding of epilepsy; and
WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has historically supported epilepsy
services and awareness through both Federal and State
appropriations, demonstrating a commitment to improving health
outcomes for individuals with epilepsy; and
WHEREAS, The epilepsy community globally recognizes the month
of November as "Epilepsy Awareness Month" to promote awareness,
education and understanding of the condition and to encourage
community action to support individuals with epilepsy; therefore
be it
