Senate Resolution 187 Printer's Number 1288

PENNSYLVANIA, October 29 - WHEREAS, The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania (EFEPA)

helps lead the charge in fighting to stop seizures and overcome

the challenges created by epilepsy through community support,

advocacy and education; and

WHEREAS, The EFEPA is committed to ensuring that all

individuals with epilepsy or seizure disorders are empowered to

fully participate in life without stigma or barriers; and

WHEREAS, State funding in Pennsylvania plays a critical role

in supporting the EFEPA programs that provide training and

resources for Pennsylvania's school nurses, teachers and

students on seizure recognition and first aid; and

WHEREAS, This funding also supports vital patient education,

public awareness and informational services, ensuring that

children and families living with epilepsy have the support they

need; and

WHEREAS, The EFEPA is celebrating 53 years of service and

commitment to improving the lives of those impacted by epilepsy

in our communities; and

WHEREAS, Continued public education, awareness initiatives

and community involvement are essential to the prevention,

control and understanding of epilepsy; and

WHEREAS, The Commonwealth has historically supported epilepsy

services and awareness through both Federal and State

appropriations, demonstrating a commitment to improving health

outcomes for individuals with epilepsy; and

WHEREAS, The epilepsy community globally recognizes the month

of November as "Epilepsy Awareness Month" to promote awareness,

education and understanding of the condition and to encourage

community action to support individuals with epilepsy; therefore

be it

