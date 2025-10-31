Identity Theft Protection Services Market to Reach USD $23.35 Billion by 2029 at 12.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Identity Theft Protection Services Market In 2025?

The market size for identity theft protection services has seen swift expansion in the past few years. An escalation from $13.07 billion in 2024 to $14.41 billion in 2025 is projected, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This surge during the historical period can be tied to factors like financial fraud occurrences, heightened digitalization, major data breaches, concerns regarding data privacy, and an increase in cyber threats.

A surge in the size of the identity theft protection services market is anticipated in the coming years, reaching $23.35 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened consumer awareness and demand, evolving cybercrime landscape, growth in virtual transactions, market rivalry, and innovation. In the forecast period, dominant trends will encompass integration of AI and machine learning, advancements in biometric authentication, the increment in cybersecurity threats, adjustments in regulations, compliance, and the spread of digital footprint protection.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Identity Theft Protection Services Market?

The anticipated growth of the identity theft protection services market is driven by a rising amount of fraudulent activities. Fraud, characterized as any deceptive action meant to secure an advantage and deemed criminal when it involves intentionally skewed truths or major fact concealment to manipulate someone else's actions to their detriment, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Identity theft protection services vigilantly watch over personal identification data within credit applications, public archives, online platforms, and additional spaces for any unusual activities that can be indicative of identity theft. As an illustration, Bolster AI, a US company that employs AI to safeguard organizations from cyber threats, reported a notable surge in the total number of unique phishing and scam pages in March 2022. The count rocketed from 10.5 million to 13.4 million, denoting a 27.8% global increase in phishing activities relative to 2022. As such, the surge in fraudulent operations is propelling the expansion of the Identity theft protection services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Identity Theft Protection Services Industry?

Major players in the Identity Theft Protection Services include:

• NortonLifeLock Inc.

• TransUnion LLC

• Experian Information Solutions Inc.

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions

• AllClearID Inc.

• Kroll Inc.

• McAfee LLC

• Identity Force Inc.

• Equifax Inc.

• Cyberscout LLC.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Identity Theft Protection Services Market?

Leading businesses in the identity theft protection market are creating cutting-edge products and services liks identity protection and restoration to satisfy a broader customer base and boost their sales and revenue. These services are an all-encompassing collection of offerings built to shield individuals from identity theft and fraud and provide assistance if an identity compromise happens. For example, in May 2022, the Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender introduced Bitdefender Identity Theft Protection. This novel service in the US market offers continuous identity threat monitoring and alerts, round-the-clock surveillance of credit and financial accounts, as well as exclusive recovery services in case of a successful identity breach. Its purpose is to deter criminals from stealing or misusing personal data for illegal activities such as emptying financial accounts, opening unauthorized lines of credit, or committing identity-based crimes like medical or tax fraud. Bitdefender's Identity Theft Protection service stands out, allowing consumers to carry out online activities like shopping, banking, and social media securely, promising their financial identity, privacy, and personal information are protected always. Besides, it ensures quick credit repair if any threats or breaches are detected, offering customers peace of mind.

What Segments Are Covered In The Identity Theft Protection Services Market Report?

The identity theft protection servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Monitoring Services, Credit Monitoring, Identity Monitoring, Identity Recovery And Theft Insurance Services

2) By Type: Credit Card Fraud, Employment And Tax Related Fraud, Phone Or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud

3) By End-Use: Consumers, Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Monitoring Services: Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, Account Takeover Monitoring

2) By Credit Monitoring: Credit Score Tracking: Credit Report Alerts, Credit Bureau Monitoring

3) By Identity Monitoring: Personal Information Monitoring: SSN Monitoring, Address Change Alerts

4) By Identity Recovery And Theft Insurance Services: Identity Recovery Assistance, Fraud Resolution Services, Insurance Coverage For Financial Loss

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Identity Theft Protection Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for identity theft protection services. The report details the market statuses of various regions, namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

