Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Expands Kurundu Wellness at Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection

BENTOTA, SRI LANKA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has extended its wellness concept to Sri Lanka’s southern coast with the launch of Kurundu Wellness at Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection , following its successful debut at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, Colombo. The expansion strengthens Cinnamon Bentota Beach’s position as a leading destination for wellness and holistic retreats.Kurundu, named after the Sinhalese word for “Cinnamon,” integrates Ayurvedic principles with elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Operating under the theme “Wellness by Choice,” Kurundu delivers structured and personalised wellness experiences inspired by local practices and natural ingredients.The new Kurundu Wellness facility includes:Two Signature Wellness Suites with private relaxation pavilions and jacuzzisA Thai Massage Room offering traditional therapiesA Manicure and Pedicure Room for restorative careA Wellness and Relaxation Area featuring sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and cold plunge showersTreatments incorporate locally sourced botanicals and cinnamon-based therapies, complemented by programs combining movement, mindfulness, and nutrition.Kurundu Wellness will expand further in the coming months with various specialised wellness packages, extended-stay programs, and collaborative retreats with visiting experts, positioning Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection as a comprehensive wellness destination.For those wishing to experience the property’s new wellness direction, the Signature Selection Wellness Experience presents, Signature Selection Wellness Experience – 2-Night Spa StayThe resort also offers a curated Signature Selection Wellness Experience, including:Two-night stay in a Premium Garden View Room on a Half Board basisEarly check-in at 12:00 PM and late check-out at 3:00 PMBreakfast and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurants60-minute treatment at Kurundu WellnessAll-day wellness facility accessOne healthy mocktail or glass of sparkling wineReservations can be made using Promo Code: SWN25.

