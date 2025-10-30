Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Expands Kurundu Wellness at Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection
Kurundu, named after the Sinhalese word for “Cinnamon,” integrates Ayurvedic principles with elements of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Operating under the theme “Wellness by Choice,” Kurundu delivers structured and personalised wellness experiences inspired by local practices and natural ingredients.
The new Kurundu Wellness facility includes:
Two Signature Wellness Suites with private relaxation pavilions and jacuzzis
A Thai Massage Room offering traditional therapies
A Manicure and Pedicure Room for restorative care
A Wellness and Relaxation Area featuring sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and cold plunge showers
Treatments incorporate locally sourced botanicals and cinnamon-based therapies, complemented by programs combining movement, mindfulness, and nutrition.
Kurundu Wellness will expand further in the coming months with various specialised wellness packages, extended-stay programs, and collaborative retreats with visiting experts, positioning Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection as a comprehensive wellness destination.
For those wishing to experience the property’s new wellness direction, the Signature Selection Wellness Experience presents, Signature Selection Wellness Experience – 2-Night Spa Stay
The resort also offers a curated Signature Selection Wellness Experience, including:
Two-night stay in a Premium Garden View Room on a Half Board basis
Early check-in at 12:00 PM and late check-out at 3:00 PM
Breakfast and dinner at the resort’s signature restaurants
60-minute treatment at Kurundu Wellness
All-day wellness facility access
One healthy mocktail or glass of sparkling wine
Reservations can be made using Promo Code: SWN25.
