Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts Unveils Black Friday Direct Booking Offer with 40% Savings

Cinnamon Bentota Beach Resort

SRI LANKA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts has opened its seasonal Black Friday booking window, offering travellers 40% off when reserving stays directly through the official Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website using the promo code BF40. The offer is available for bookings made from 18 November to 3 December 2025, for stays until 31 March 2026, excluding 20 December 2025 to 10 January 2026.This limited-time Black Friday release arrives at a moment when many travellers begin planning winter escapes. Sri Lanka continues to draw interest for its warm climate, diverse landscapes, and wide range of cultural and nature-led experiences. From the island’s southern beaches to forested national parks and mist-covered hill country, the destination offers an appealing alternative to colder seasonal climates.Guests can use the Black Friday offer across all nine Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts: Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon in Hikkaduwa, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon in Trincomalee, Cinnamon Wild Yala, and Kandy Mist by Cinnamon. Each property highlights a different facet of the island,coastal stays, wildlife encounters, cultural heritage, or inland tranquillity,giving travellers the opportunity to curate memorable and adventure-rich itineraries during the winter season.With the 40% Book Direct offer now live, travellers planning festive breaks or early-2026 holidays have a short window to secure stays at reduced rates while enjoying added flexibility and direct-booking advantages.

