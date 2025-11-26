Chutneys Reopens at Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Bringing Colombo’s Beloved Indian Flavours to the Hill Capital

SRI LANKA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts announces the reopening of Chutneys at Cinnamon Citadel Kandy , introducing one of Colombo’s most celebrated Indian restaurants to the Hill capital of Sri Lanka. This launch brings authentic Indian dining experience in Kandy, inviting international travellers and local guests to enjoy regional Indian cuisine in a scenic riverside setting.Originally established at Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Chutneys is widely recognised for its refined approach to South Indian and North Indian cuisine. Known for traditional recipes, premium ingredients, and flavours that reflect India’s rich culinary heritage, the restaurant now brings this acclaimed concept to Kandy. The new outlet offers an à la carte menu designed to highlight the diversity and vibrancy of Indian gastronomy in Sri Lanka.Guests can now experience a specially curated menu by Chef Ravindra Singh, featuring signature dishes such as Murgh Achari, Dal Makhani, Rajasthan Laal Maas, Palak Paneer, and Tandoori Chicken. The menu also includes beloved classics like Hyderabadi Biryani, Masala Dosai, and Tawa Sabzi, along with the restaurant’s signature Thali meals in Vegetarian, Chicken, and Mutton options. Each dish is crafted to offer a complete and immersive introduction to authentic regional Indian flavours in Sri Lanka.Located along the serene banks of the Mahaweli River, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy is known for its tranquil atmosphere, contemporary design, and elevated guest experiences. The addition of Chutneys strengthens the resort’s culinary offering, positioning it as a standout destination for travellers seeking top restaurants in Kandy and distinctive gastronomic journeys.Chutneys at Cinnamon Citadel Kandy is open daily for lunch and dinner, welcoming resident and non-resident guests to experience one of Sri Lanka’s leading Indian restaurants in Kandy, set in one of the island’s most picturesque destinations.

