Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market to Expand at a 16.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.32 Billion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market Worth?

The market size of the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels has seen a quick expansion in the past few years. The growth projection indicates an increase from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. This consistent growth in the historic period can be tied to several factors. These include a rise in fatalities resulting from road accidents, a growing focus on road safety, an increased use of telematics systems, higher adoption rates of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), along with an escalating concern for sustainability and energy efficiency.

Expectations are high for swift expansion in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels market over the next few years. Predictions indicate a surge in value to $3.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include increased use of cloud-based services, escalating demand for V2X cybersecurity solutions, and heightened investment in developing infrastructure for connected vehicles. At the same time, rising cyber threats to vehicles and a growing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles are also generating expansion. Key trends for the same period comprise advancement in 5G automotive infrastructure, application of AI-powered analytics, development of hybrid panels driven by technology, progress in standard V2X protocols, and upgrades in next-generation vehicle display panels.

What Are The Factors Driving The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market?

The escalating need for self-driving cars from consumers is likely to bolster the expansion of the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels market in the future. Autonomous cars utilize sensors, artificial intelligence, and control systems to operate without human input. The utilization of these self-driving vehicles is on the rise due to enhancements in traffic efficiency, as these cars can interact with one another and traffic systems to streamline routes, decrease congestion, and trim down travel times. V2X message display panels support these autonomous vehicles by providing real-time data on traffic, safety, and road conditions, thereby aiding safer navigation and proficient decision-making. For example, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a non-profit organization based in the U.S, predicted in December 2024 that by 2025, there will be 3.5 million autonomous vehicles on U.S. highways, predicted to increase to 4.5 million by 2030. Hence, the mounting consumer demand for self-driving cars is fueling the expansion of the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market?

Major players in the Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Ltd.

• Valeo S.A.

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• Visteon Corporation

• Unilumin

• SWARCO AG

• Daktronics Inc.

• Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Sector?

Leading firms in the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels market are concentrating on creating inventive solutions like the second-generation Atala automotive digital organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) lighting solution. This solution aims to enhance communication, augment road safety, and offer energy-efficient, highly visible displays for connected and autonomous vehicles. Characterized by state-of-the-art lighting technology, second-generation Atala automotive digital organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) produce highly adaptable, energy-saving, and high-contrast digital lighting displays for automobiles, facilitating better visibility, safety, and dynamic communication. For example, in December 2024, OLEDWorks LLC, a US-based manufacturer, introduced a Digital OLED 2.0 that promises greater brightness, increased efficiency, and enhanced design adaptability for intelligent mobility applications. This innovative technology revolutionizes automotive lighting by providing unprecedented customization, advanced V2X communication, and highly flexible design options. Multi-segment panels foster dynamic light signatures and interactive visual warnings to intensify brand uniqueness and road safety. This cutting-edge technology delivers ultra-thin, tailor-made lighting that evolves vehicle design and communication into a clever, user-centric experience.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market Share?

The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) message display panels market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display Panels, Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Display Panels, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Display Panels, Other Product Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Application: Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication, Vehicle-To-Pedestrian Communication, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket, Government And Transportation Authorities, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Light Emitting Diode Display Panels: Full Color Light Emitting Diode Panels, Monochrome Light Emitting Diode Panels, Red Green Blue Light Emitting Diode Panels

2) By Liquid Crystal Display Panels: Thin Film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display Panels, In Plane Switching Liquid Crystal Display Panels, Super Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal Display Panels

3) By Organic Light Emitting Diode Display Panels: Passive Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode Panels, Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode Panels, Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Panels

4) By Other Display Types: Micro Light Emitting Diode Display Panels, Electronic Paper Display Panels, Quantum Dot Display Panels

What Are The Regional Trends In The Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Message Display Panel Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the Global V2X Message Display Panel Market per the 2025 report and is forecasted to grow further. All regions analyzed in this report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

