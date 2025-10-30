FFlya Unveils New MyAiInflight Token Platform Built on Its Proven AI Inflight System

myAiinflight Token fflya Bluetooth Connectivity

FFlya launches its new MyAiInflight Token (MT) platform, expanding on the AI-powered inflight digital system first introduced two years ago.

Today, with the MyAiInflight Token, we’re taking the next step — turning engagement into real value for both passengers and airlines. It’s a seamless digital ecosystem that connects everyone on board.” — Ron Chapman - CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FFlya Ltd today announced the launch of its new MyAiInflight Token (MT) platform, expanding on the AI-powered inflight digital system first introduced two years ago.This new development connects airlines, passengers, and brands through a shared rewards framework that brings together free inflight messaging, podcasts, e-commerce, and destination services — all powered by tokens that enhance digital engagement and reduce airline service costs.Since its AI platform launch, FFlya has pioneered low-cost, satellite-connected inflight services that merge communications, entertainment, and advertising into a single digital passenger experience.The new token layer transforms this foundation into a fully interactive rewards ecosystem, where each passenger interaction directly contributes to loyalty, engagement, and operational efficiency.“Two years ago, we introduced our AI inflight platform to automate and personalise the passenger experience,” said Ron Chapman, CEO of FFlya Ltd. “Today, with the MyAiInflight Token, we’re taking the next step — turning engagement into real value for both passengers and airlines. It’s a seamless digital ecosystem that connects everyone on board.”The FFlya Token platform enables passengers to earn bonus tokens simply by using onboard digital services — from sending free messages to listening to podcasts or making purchases through Shop Inflight – Deliver to Home.These tokens can be redeemed for inflight or partner rewards, while the combined passenger participation increases total network buying power across both FFlya and BizjetInternet, its business-jet counterpart.This shared network helps reduce airline service charges while funding continual improvements to the inflight digital experience.. Key Passenger and Airline Features• Free Inflight Messaging – Stay connected without Wi-Fi fees.• Podcasts & Audio Channels – Stream curated entertainment, travel stories, and sponsored content.• E-Commerce & Destination Shopping – Browse partner offers and complete orders for home or hotel delivery.• AI Personalisation – Intelligent recommendations for shopping, content, and travel deals.• Airline Integration – APIs allow easy embedding of FFlya’s modules within airline apps or onboard systems.The Token platform will be implemented across the current BizjetInternet and fflya fleet, with full commercial rollout planned for Q1 2026 and wider airline applications to follow.About FFlya LtdFFlya Ltd is the world leader in Bluetooth inflight passenger connectivity, providing advertising-funded digital engagement solutions for airlines.Its AI-driven Bluetooth inflight platform integrates messaging, podcasts, shopping, and branded content into a unified passenger experience.The new MyAiInflight Token program builds on this foundation, adding a digital rewards layer that strengthens passenger loyalty and reduces airline costs through engagement and sponsorship.Media Contact: info@fflya.comLegal & Compliance DisclaimerThe MyAiInflight Token (MT) is a utility-based digital credit used solely for accessing FFlya and BizjetInternet system services.It is not an investment product, digital security, or cryptocurrency offering. The token cannot be purchased for speculative purposes or traded on public exchanges. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any financial instrument.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.