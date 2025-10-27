BizjetInternet Launches Revolutionary AI Token Platform.

myAiinflight Token World leader in Bluetooth inflight Connectivity

BizjetMobile LLC, announced today an enhanced version of its AI-enabled platform, powered by the MyAiInflight Token (MT).

Our enhanced AI platform now gives operators the tools to manage connectivity more intelligently and reward loyalty directly through the token system,.” — Adam Chapman - CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizjetMobile LLC, provides the BizjetInternet inflight connectivity system for business and corporate aircraft, today announced an enhanced version of its AI-enabled platform, powered by the MyAiInflight Token (MT).The BizjetInternet Token allows operators to manage inflight data subscriptions using secure digital tokens that represent prepaid data credits. Customers who pre-purchase 12-month service plans now benefit from a 2% monthly token reduction, leaving a bonus credit at the end of the term that is automatically applied toward renewal — effectively lowering their annual data costs.The latest AI enhancement builds on the platform, adding new levels of personalisation, smart billing, and loyalty integration.What makes the system unique is its connection to the broader MyAiInflight ecosystem, which also powers FFlya’s airline platform. Together, these programs form a shared AI and token framework that links the business-jet and airline worlds in a single digital rewards network.“Our enhanced AI platform now gives operators the tools to manage connectivity more intelligently and reward loyalty directly through the token system,” said Adam Chapman, CEO of BizjetMobile LLC. “By combining BizjetInternet and FFlya under the same token economy, we’re creating a connected aviation community that benefits everyone — from crew to passengers to operators.”In addition to managing data, BizjetInternet users will soon be able to redeem tokens for premium inflight products, travel accessories, and exclusive gifts through the Shop Inflight – Deliver to Home service.Participating operators can use bonus credits earned through this program to offset future data charges, creating a complete loyalty and reward cycle for both operators and passengers.The connection between BizjetInternet and FFlya strengthens the token network’s combined buying power, enabling even more reward options and helping reduce overall service costs for both operators and airlines.The updated BizjetInternet Token platform launches on the existing installed fleet and will expand globally through 2026 as additional aircraft come online.About BizjetMobile LLCBizjetMobile LLC provides satellite-based inflight connectivity solutions for business and corporate aircraft under the BizjetInternet brand. Using the Iridium Certus 100 network and proprietary routing technology, BizjetInternet provides a simple, low-cost, always-on inflight data service that keeps passengers connected anywhere in the world.Legal & Compliance DisclaimerThe BizjetInternet Token (MT – MyAiInflight Token) is a utility-based digital credit used solely for accessing BizjetInternet and FFlya system services.It is not an investment product, digital security, or cryptocurrency offering. The token cannot be purchased for speculative purposes or traded on public exchanges.This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any financial instrument.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.