BizjetMobile Unveils Bizjet-Ai, Instant Answers at 45,000 Feet Without the Wi-Fi Bill

World leader in Bluetooth inflight Connectivity

Next-Generation Inflight AI Puts Real-Time Information in Passengers’ Hands Without Browsing or Data Drain

We believe inflight connectivity should be lean, intelligent, and purposeful. With Bizjet-Ai, we’re redefining what it means to be connected in-flight.” — Adam Chapman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizjetMobile, the award-winning innovator in private jet connectivity, today announced the launch of Bizjet-Ai , a breakthrough inflight feature that delivers instant answers to passengers’ questions, without needing to browse the web, scroll through cluttered news feeds, or pay for expensive broadband.With Bizjet-Ai, passengers can simply ask:• “What’s the latest on the stock market?”• “Any government announcements?”• “Weather in Geneva?”Within seconds at no additional cost, Bizjet-Ai responds with concise, unbiased, real-time updates, all without ads, spam, or unnecessary data usage. It’s a clean, focused information experience designed for the unique constraints of flying at 45,000 feet“This is about cutting out the noise and the waste,” said Adam Chapman CEO of BizjetMobile. “Bizjet-Ai gives passengers exactly what they need, answers without the distraction, delay, and cost of traditional inflight internet.”Bizjet-Ai is built into BizjetInternet, BizjetMobile’s secure, Bluetooth-based connectivity platform that delivers unlimited messaging (SMS, WhatsApp, and Email) and on-demand live internet access via the Iridium Certus satellite network.At just $39,990 installed* and $599/month, BizjetInternet ensures owners and passengers can stay connected to what matters, while avoiding the multi-thousand-dollar bills that come with streaming-focused broadband.Key benefits of Bizjet-Ai:• Instant intelligence - Fast, accurate answers without searching.• Zero distractions - No ads, spam, or irrelevant links.• Minimal data use - Saves bandwidth for essentials.• Always available - Works globally.“We believe inflight connectivity should be lean, intelligent, and purposeful,” added Adam Chapman. “With Bizjet-Ai, we’re redefining what it means to be connected inflight.”About BizjetMobileBizjetMobile is a global leader in smart inflight connectivity solutions for private and business aviation. Named Best Global Inflight Connectivity Provider 2023, the company’s innovations like BizjetInternet and the new Bizjet-Ai deliver secure communications, controlled internet access, and now, instant intelligence at altitude.Contact:Info@bizjetmobile.com

