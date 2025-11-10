From Battlefields to Bombshells: Female Veterans Pose as WWII Pin-Ups for a New Mission

Mary Jo Uscinowicz (6-year Navy Veteran and Miss July 2026) Jennifer Nicholson (9.5-year Navy Veteran and Miss October 2026) Anisa Palmer (4-year Army Veteran and Miss January 2026)

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Veterans Day, nonprofit organization, Pin-Ups For Vets, announces its highly anticipated 2026 calendar, featuring 13 extraordinary female Veterans, now pin-up calendar models, who continue to serve long after hanging up their uniforms. The patriotic pin-up style calendar blends classic 1940s glamour with a modern message of empowerment, service, and sisterhood. Now in its 20th year, Pin-Ups For Vets continues to raise needed funding to support hospitalized Veterans and active-duty service members. Proceeds from the calendar support morale-boosting hospital visits across the U.S.A., rehabilitation equipment for Veterans Hospitals, and care packages for deployed Troops.“The women featured in our 2026 calendar are not only Veterans—they’re role models and leaders” said Gina Elise, Founder of Pin-Ups For Vets. “Each pin-up vintage-style pin-up photo captures the timeless beauty and strength of our nation’s female Veterans, while honoring the spirit of service that unites them all.”The 2026 calendar showcases women with a combined 118 years of military service, from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The female Veterans who pose for the calendar, then become volunteer Pin-Ups For Vets Ambassadors, visiting their fellow Veterans in hospitals around the Country. Since its founding in 2006, Pin-Ups For Vets Ambassadors have visited over 20,000 Veterans at Veterans Hospitals, Military Hospitals and State Veterans Homes in all 50 states to deliver their calendars as gifts of appreciation. “Our calendars aren’t just about glamour—they’re about giving back,” Elise added. “Every photo tells a story of courage, sacrifice, and ongoing service. We’re proud to celebrate these women on Veterans Day and every day.”Miss July 2026, Mary Jo Uscinowicz, served 6 years in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. Mary Jo explains, “Supporting disabled and hospitalized Veterans is a cause deeply close to my heart. I understand how even the smallest gesture of compassion can change a life. I also love how Pin-Ups For Vets empowers women Veterans to rediscover their strength, softness, and beauty—because serving our country doesn’t mean losing our femininity. Through vintage-inspired style and heartfelt service, we remind the world that we are resilient, radiant and rooted in purpose.”Miss October 2026, Jennifer Nicholson, served 9.5 years in the Navy as an Aviation Boatswain Mate-Fuels and Firefighter/EMT. Jennifer states, “It’s a unique opportunity to give back in a new way. I love what has been done for so many military members over the last 20 years, especially the ones who may feel forgotten. I also love the opportunity to represent all women Veterans, proving we are strong and the backbone of America too! I have been rewarded with a lot of “firsts” in my life due to determination, strong will, and patriotism. I want to continue to show my daughters and all young women these qualities, but also to love and honor their Country and the ones that have gone before us. I am truly proud to be a part of such a great organization and for another chance to serve my Country.”Miss January 2026, Anisa Palmer, served 4 years in the Army and was a Paratrooper. Anisa elaborates, "I completed two deployments with the 82nd Airborne Division. As a paratrooper, I learned resilience, precision, and the importance of being mission-ready under any circumstance. My service taught me discipline, leadership, and the power of unity. Being part of Pin-Ups For Vets allows me to continue serving - by uplifting fellow veterans, honoring our history, and showing the strength and grace of women in uniform."The 2026 Pin-Ups For Vets calendar is now available for purchase at www.PinUpsForVets.com About Pin-Ups For VetsFounded in 2006 by Gina Elise, Pin-Ups For Vets is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting hospitalized Veterans, deployed troops, and military families through fundraising, volunteerism, and community engagement. The organization has earned national recognition for its creative approach to honoring service and boosting morale among America’s Heroes.

4-year Army Veteran and Paratrooper, Anisa, models as Miss January 2026

