High Heels, Higher Purpose: Female Warriors Get A New Mission With Pin-Ups for Vets

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Heels, Higher Purpose: Female Warriors Get A New Mission As Pin-Up AmbassadorsHundreds of female U.S. Veterans step up every year to vie for a coveted place as a model in a popular 1940's-style pin-up fundraiser calendar, along with a hope for a chance to serve as an Ambassador representing an award-winning nonprofit.In a powerful tribute to service, strength, and sisterhood, nonprofit organization, Pin-Ups For Vets, has chosen, for 2026, another outstanding group of female Veterans to appear in its highly anticipated 20th Year Anniversary pin-up calendar. Three of these extraordinary female Veterans have spent at least 20 years of their lives in the Armed Forces, where they have honorably served, sacrificed, and earned high ranking positions.Meet 3 of the featured Veterans in the newly-released Pin-Ups For Vets Calendar for 2026:• Army Intelligence Sergeant Major Amanda Beasley- 20 years of service. Overseas service includes South Korea, Jordan, and Afghanistan.• Air Force Major/ Aircraft Maintenance Officer Ann Lutz — 20 years of service. Deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.• Army Captain / Logistics Officer Renea Jones-Hudson—21.5 years of service. Overseas Tour - Korea. Two tours in Bosnia and one tour in Support of OEF as a Mortuary Affairs Officer.These ladies, in addition to the other female Veteran models in the pin-up calendar, will embrace the mantra of "service after service" and will travel across the Country to deliver the nonprofit's latest fundraiser calendars into the VA Hospitals as gifts of appreciation to the often surprised and always overjoyed Veteran patients, many of whom do not receive visitors. To date, the volunteer Ambassadors have personally visited over 20,000 hospitalized Veterans, in all 50 states. They engage in Vet-to-Vet conversations, while sharing military experiences, that help to boost morale in the hospital wards for those Veterans dealing with illness or injury.The 2026 Pin-Ups For Vets fundraiser calendar marks a full-circle moment: 20 years of impact in the military community. Over the past two decades, the nonprofit organization has featured in its fundraiser calendars 138 female Veterans, decked out in 1940's fashions and hairdos. These ladies come for the service, but also enjoy staying for the close sisterhood that has developed among the female Veteran Ambassadors. They can be brave Troops who have served our Country, as well as lipstick-wearing pin-up volunteers who care for the well-being of their fellow service members.Calendar model and Army Veteran, Renea Jones-Hudson, explains, "This organization allows me to give back in a meaningful and joyful way, to lift spirits, share stories, and show that Veterans are not only strong, but also multifaceted. We served with pride, and now we get to celebrate that service in a new light, to empower, to impact, and to help transform. This experience is one filled with grace, glam, and gratitude, and I'm honored to be a part of it."Pin-Ups For Vets Founder, Gina Elise, explains: "We wanted to create a calendar that celebrated not only the beauty and resilience of women Veterans, but also the dedication of those who have given so much of their lives in service. These women are leaders and role models for the next generation of female service members."Each calendar image is styled in the timeless and tasteful 1940s pin-up aesthetic that has become the organization's signature look — a nod to the morale-boosting pin-up nose art of WWII, updated with modern-day female Veterans who are breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. Proceeds from the calendar support morale-boosting visits to Veteran Hospitals across the USA, donations of much-needed rehabilitation equipment to thesehospitals, care packages to deployed Troops, as well as the purchase of necessary household goods for previously homeless Veterans transitioning into housing.The 20th Anniversary Pin-Ups For Vets Calendar is now available for purchase at www.PinUpsForVets.com . ###

