A Vintage Vision with a Modern Mission: Pin-Ups For Vets Unveils 20-Year Anniversary Calendar Featuring Female Veterans

2026 Pin-Ups For Vets Calendar Cover Anisa Palmer, 4-year Army Veteran and Miss January 2026 Amanda Beasley, 20-year Army Veteran and Sergeant Major and Miss June 2026

The 2026 Pin‑Ups For Vets calendar blends nostalgic 1940s glamour with today's female Veterans to reimagine them as pin-up icons and to celebrate their service.

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pin-Ups For Vets, the award-winning nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting hospitalized Veterans and deployed service members, is proud to announce the release of its 20th Anniversary calendar. This milestone edition features 13 courageous and accomplished female U.S. Veterans, representing all branches of the military, and who are photographed in 1940s vintage pin-up style. Shining a spotlight on these women, the nonprofit honors the timeless strength, beauty, and service of women in the military. These women, going from combat boots to high heels, are doing “service after service” to support their fellow Veterans.The 2026 calendar highlights female Veterans who have a combined 118 years of service to our Country. The female Veteran models in the calendars have included an Army Lieutenant Colonel, a Sergeant Major, two Purple Heart Recipients, four medical doctors, two helicopter pilots, three female Veteran amputees, two organ donors, a JAG lawyer, a physicist, and film and TV actresses. Since 2006, Pin-Ups For Vets has used its annual calendar as a creative and empowering way to raise funds for VA hospital rehab programs, to deliver morale-boosting gifts to Veteran patients, and to support active-duty Troops with care packages. Over the past two decades, the calendar has become a symbol of patriotism, service, and the resilience of the military community."This 20th calendar is not just a celebration of vintage glamour—it’s a tribute to two decades of dedication, service, and sisterhood,” said Gina Elise, Founder of Pin-Ups For Vets. “Each of the 13 women featured in next year’s calendar has worn the uniform and continues to serve their communities as Veterans, leaders, and advocates. They embody both courage and compassion, as they become the new Ambassadors on the organization’s 50-state VA Hospital Tour.”Four-year Army Veteran and “Miss January” 2026, Anisa Palmer explains, “Being part of Pin-Ups For Vets allows me to continue serving - by uplifting fellow veterans, honoring our history, and showing the strength and grace of women in uniform. This initiative celebrates both our service and our femininity, and I’m proud to represent a community of warriors who continue to make a difference long after we hang up the uniform.”Proceeds from the calendars will support the organization's initiatives: Visits to ill and injured Veterans, care packages for deployed Troops, ongoing donations of rehabilitation equipment to VA hospitals, and providing much needed items for homeless Veterans and those transitioning into housing. Pin-Ups For Vets Ambassadors have personally visited over 20,000 Veterans at VA Hospitals, Military Hospitals, and State Veterans Homes in all 50 states to deliver the calendars as gifts of appreciation to America’s Heroes.The 20th Anniversary Pin-Ups For Vets Calendar is now available for purchase at www.PinUpsForVets.com

6-year Air Force Veteran, Lindsay Gutierrez, is featured as "Miss March" 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.