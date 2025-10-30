Rare 110± Acre Lake Anna Farm “Cedar Lane Farm” with Home and Nearly ½ Mile of Lake Frontage Set for Auction November 5
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of “Cedar Lane Farm,” a 110± acre Lake Anna farm featuring a home, acreage, outbuildings & lake frontage.FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of “Cedar Lane Farm,” a 110± acre Lake Anna farm featuring a 3-bedroom home, multiple outbuildings, and nearly ½ mile of cool-side lake frontage in Spotsylvania County, VA. The family-held property, offered publicly for the first time in generations, is set for auction Wednesday, November 5.
________________________________________
“By order of the Power of Attorney to settle a family estate, this is one of the largest remaining privately held waterfront parcels on Lake Anna,” said John Nicholls, president of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group. “This property has been in the same family for generations and is now being offered to the public for the first time.”
________________________________________
“Conveniently located near Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Cedar Lane Farm offers privacy, accessibility, and unmatched potential for recreation, farming, or investment,” said Kelly Strauss, auction marketing coordinator. “Highlights include 1,980± feet of Lake Anna frontage, fenced pastures, wooded acreage, and nine outbuildings, including two large equipment sheds.”
________________________________________
Strauss emphasized the rarity of a tract of this size and quality becoming available. “Large waterfront properties like this simply don’t come to market often,” he noted. “It’s a unique opportunity to invest in Lake Anna’s future.”
________________________________________
Date, Location and Property Highlights
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 5 at 11:00 AM EST
Location: 7016 Don Rd., Mineral, VA 23117 (Spotsylvania County)
Property Features:
• 110.1± acres with 1,980± feet of Lake Anna frontage on the cool side (“Terry’s Run”)
• 3 BR / 2 BA farmhouse with 1,526± sq. ft., hardwood floors, and front & side porches
• Kitchen with all appliances, living room, dining room, unfinished basement & attic
• Heating: heat pump | Cooling: mini-split system (upper level) | Well & septic system
• 9 outbuildings, including two large equipment sheds (approx. 100’x40’ & 60’x30’)
• Approximately 16± wooded acres; perimeter mostly fenced (currently used for cattle)
________________________________________
For complete details, photos, and bidder information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Broker participation is welcomed, but pre-registration is required for compensation noted Strauss.
________________________________________
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Founded in 1968, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the sale of real estate via the auction method. Based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the Nicholls team includes world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and more than 200 years of combined experience. The company has successfully marketed and sold thousands of properties across the Mid-Atlantic, earning a trusted reputation for integrity and results.
For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-226-1279
info@nichollsauction.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.