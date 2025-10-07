Macon-Bibb County, GA, Expands Relationship with Accelecom

Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , today announced that the Macon-Bibb County, GA has expanded its relationship with and selected Accelecom to assist the City in enhancing the experience and capabilities it provides residents, businesses, city officials, and visitors.Macon-Bibb County will leverage Accelecom’s next-generation fiber network along with its scalable and secure Internet to enable and expand online services and smart city technology."As a municipal government, we pride ourselves on providing the highest level of customer service to our constituents, and broadband continuity is critical to effectively facilitating the services we provide in our community,” said Dr Keith Moffett, County Manager of Macon-Bibb County. “Accelecom's advanced fiber solutions offer us the reliability we need.”"Accelecom is proud that Macon-Bibb County chose our cutting-edge connectivity and security solutions to meet the needs of their constituents," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "We are uniquely positioned within Georgia to provide municipalities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and other entities with the quality and level of service they need.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice, and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

