In The News: New Gonzaga Program Pairing Business Students with ...

A recent article in the Spokane Journal of Business delved into a new partnership between Gonzaga University business students, the University of Notre Dame and Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington.

The SEEN program, writes reporter Karina Elias, is designed to open the doors to entrepreneurs and small business owners who often get shut out of the business community. Many are low-income, in recovery or overcoming financial burdens, and the SEEN program helps them take concrete steps to making their business dreams come true.

“Students from Gonzaga University’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Leadership Program—a competitive three-year honors track program—will partner directly with participants during a mentorship phase and will work alongside them on three concrete deliverables, such as a business plan, a marketing strategy, or a website launch,” writes Elias. “At the end of the program, eligible participants can apply for a $3,000 microgrant to cover start-up costs, such as equipment purchases or loan close-out fees.”

Gonzaga senior Maeve Robers is quoted in the story, praising the real-world experience she’s gaining while helping others.

“This is the first time I’ll get to work with an actual entrepreneur and go through this consulting program. That is something that has not been done before,” Roberts tells the Journal. “I’m confident that all of these students are qualified to help these entrepreneurs, and it just seems like the perfect connection.”