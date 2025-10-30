49 artists from over 30 countries revealed for WOMADelaide 2026

Release date: 30/10/25

Artists from over 30 countries will descend on South Australia for the 29th edition of WOMADelaide, with the first 49 artists for the 2026 line up revealed today.

The world festival of music and dance will return to Adelaide’s Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla from 6–9 March 2026.

WOMADelaide’s 2026 lineup highlights include iconic Australian band Yothu Yindi celebrating 35 years of Tribal Voice; the Afro- funk of Nigerian, London-based Obongjayar who featured on the Fred again smash hit ‘adore u’; the sublime Marlon Williams, complete with Kapa Haka group Ngā Mātai Pūrua; and the South Asian classical music of Indian-American Ganavya.

The 82-year-old First Nations gospel singer Kankawa Nagarra; Cuban Grammy-nominee and former Buena Vista Social Club member Roberto Fonseca; and Scandinavian female folk group Åkervinda also add to the lineup.

These artists join the recently announced Yolngu rapper and dancer Baker Boy, American singer-songwriter Iron & Wine, Irish folk band Beoga - touring Australia with longtime collaborator Ed Sheeran, and ABC’s Pacific Break winner Mantis from Vanuatu.

Since 1992, WOMADelaide – this extraordinary festival of the World of Music, Arts & Dance – has attracted thousands of visitors from across the country to Adelaide’s incomparable Botanic Park.

The Around the Park program will include stunning trampoline and tightrope works by French dance-circus Cie Hors Surface — Le poids des Nuages & HOME, Damien Droin; artistic hairdressers Osadía (Spain) who turn unsuspecting audience members into walking works of art through colourful makeup and hair; Stan’s Café — Of All The People In All The World (UK) who use piles of rice to represent human population statistics in a powerful emotional experience; and a residency by Born in a Taxi (AUS), presenting five different roving shows.

Returning in 2026 are WOMADelaide staples and favourites Taste the World – where artists are invited to cook dishes from home, the WoMarkets – a shaded hub of over 40 retail stalls; KidZone – hands-on arts activities for children; the Planet Talks sessions discussing environmental and other global issues and solutions, and The Sanctuary Restaurant at Adelaide Zoo.

The South Australian Government has been a partner of WOMADelaide since the festival’s inception in 1992. WOMADelaide was initially held biennially from 1993 until 2003 and has been held annually ever since.

WOMADelaide adds to South Australia’s renowned festival season, including Adelaide Fringe and Adelaide Festival.

Tickets and more information can be found at womadelaide.com.au.

WOMADelaide 2026 artists announced today:

Åkervinda (Sweden)

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy (Ghana)

Annahstasia (USA)

Any Young Mechanic (AUS)

Ashkan Shafiei (Iran/AUS)

Asmâa Hamzaoui & Bnat Timbouktou (Morocco)

Australian Art Orchestra with Kojoe & Hikaru Tanaka — Raw Denshi (Japan/AUS)

Baker Boy (AUS)

Balaganesan & Bageswari (India)

BARKAA (AUS)

Beoga (Ireland)

Bhutan Balladeers (Bhutan)

Blinky Bill (Kenya)

Bobby Alu (Samoa/AUS)

Born in a Taxi – Higher Order, Illuminati, Please Wait Here, Sleep Keepers and Zebras (AUS)

BVT (Phillipines/AUS)

Chloe Loftus Dance – The Air Between Us (NZ)

Cie Hors Surface — Le poids des Nuages & HOME, Damien Droin (France)

Crazy P (DJ set) (UK)

Daughters of Donbas (Ukraine/Canada)

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek (Turkiye)

Džambo Aguševi Orchestra (Macedonia)

Ganavya (India/USA)

GANNA (Ukraine)

Iron & Wine (USA)

Jalen Ngonda (USA/UK)

Jyoty (UK)

Kankawa Nagarra (AUS)

La Perla (Colombia)

The Lazy Eyes (AUS)

Lewis Major Projects – Triptych REDUX (AUS)

MĀ (NZ)

Mantis (Vanuatu)

Marlon Williams (NZ)

Maryam Rahmani (Iran/AUS)

My Chérie (South Africa/AUS)

Nattali Rize (AUS/Jamaica)

Obongjayar (Nigeria/UK)

Orange Blossom (France)

Osadía (Spain)

Roberto Fonseca (Cuba)

Rosas – Rosas danst Rosas, Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker (Belgium)

Sama' Abdulhadi (Palestine)

San Dragan (AUS)

Stan's Café – Of All The People In All The World & The Commentators (UK)

Troy Cassar-Daley (AUS)

Xylourides (Greece)

Yothu Yindi (AUS)

Yuka Okazaki (Japan/France)

The Zawose Queens (Tanzania)

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

WOMADelaide is one of the most popular and revered festivals in the country, loved not only by South Australians but people from all over the world.

It highlights world-class artists and a full festival experience, while attracting visitors to the state, and filling hotel rooms and restaurants.

WOMADelaide is a significant event for attracting interstate and international visitors, boosting our local businesses and creating jobs.

Attributable to WOMADelaide Director, Ian Scobie AM

Few festivals in the world are able to showcase the breadth and diversity of music, arts and dance from across the globe, especially on such a large scale, while appealing to audiences of all ages and tastes.

WOMADelaide is a glorious opportunity to discover new sounds soon to be favourites and embrace artists you love.