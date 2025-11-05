IBG GLOBAL RELEASES REPORT TO HELP INTERNATIONAL TRADE DEVELOPMENT AGENCIES IDENTIFY HIGH-IMPACT EXPORTERS

CHARACTERISTICS OF HIGH IMPACT EXPORTERS REPORT CHARACTERISTICS OF HIGH IMPACT EXPORTERS IBG Global REPORT

The report is poised to reshape how international trade development agencies identify and support high-impact exporters.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing from a comprehensive survey of trade consultants and trade agency professionals, the report ranks 75 traits across company, management, and marketing dimensions— highlighting the top 10 predictors of export success and the bottom 10 barriers to export effectiveness. The findings offer a roadmap for agencies seeking to improve ROl, program targeting, and exporter engagement.

Top and Bottom Traits That Matter

The top 10 traits of high-impact exporters include exhibit subjective traits like product exportability, management commitment, corporate investment of time and money, and cross-cultural relationship-building - traits best assessed through informed dialogue, not checklists. These trait reflect a company's readiness, adaptability, and leadership mindset

In contrast, the bottom 10 traits— such as being social media savvy, relying mostly on international trade shows for business development, and localizing websites- were rated least important by trade experts.

This contrast underscores the need for agencies to prioritize artful engagement with companies more so than using traditional objective criteria when evaluating SME export potential. The report encourages a more nuanced, human-centered approach to assessing export potential-one that

values insight and experience over checklists.

Key Insights for International Trade Agencies

By analyzing and applying the report findings,

• Trade agencies can build predictive profiles of high-impact exporters, making their outreach more strategic and effective.

• Trade agencies can prioritize resources for firms that demonstrate readiness and commitment, rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.

• Trade agencies can use the results to guide coaching, matchmaking, and funding decisions with greater confidence.

"This report is a practical guide for agencies to move beyond surface-level exporter engagement and toward deeper, more predictive interactions with companies that will result in greater export revenue. This report equips trade development agencies with sharper tools to target high-potential exporters and design smarter support programs. It's about helping the right companies succeed in the right markets at the right time," said Paul H. Grossman, Executive Director of IBG Global.

IBG Global invites international trade professionals and policymakers to explore the full report and join the conversation on advancing international trade development.

Access the full report at https://ibgglobal.com/

