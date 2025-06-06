IBG Global Releases a Report on the Future of International Trade Programs

Innovative International Trade Programs report outlines challenges facing trade development agencies worldwide and bold strategies to better serve exporters.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBG Global is proud to announce the release of its Innovative International Trade Programs Report, a first-of-its-kind publication offering fresh insight into the evolving landscape of international trade development. After months of collaboration with agencies around the world, the report is now publicly available and presents a clear-eyed view of how trade agencies can adapt to new global realities and deliver greater impact to their exporters.

The Innovative Trade Programs Report addresses the pressing challenges trade development agencies have faced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including constrained resources, bureaucratic hurdles, and outdated export promotion strategies. More importantly, it outlines new pathways for growth—such as incorporating digital marketing, strengthening private sector involvement, and enhancing client targeting— The report profiles innovative programs in ten (10) trade development agencies across the globe.

“International trade development is the most cost-effective and organic form of economic development. Yet, trade development agencies have few platforms in which to share best practices”, said Paul Grossman, Executive Director at IBG Global. “With this report, IBG Global invites international trade development agencies to re-imagine traditional approaches to export promotion. We believe there is no better time to pivot to new solutions being implemented in trade agencies across the world and stand ready to guide trade agencies in this transformational process.”

Categorized under four themes—Framework, Functions, Focus, and Fault Lines—the report is structured to help agencies reassess how they operate and draw inspiration from innovative programs being implemented in ten (10) countries. Drawing from global insights and practical case studies, it encourages both public and private stakeholders to move beyond “rinse-and-repeat” strategies and lean into transformative practices.

The Innovative International Trade Programs Report is now available. To receive your copy, simply email Paul at paul@ibgglobal.com and he will send it to you directly.

About IBG Global

IBG Global is the world's largest international trade consultancy, founded in 2002. It is a network of 21 independently owned firms that help exporters enter new markets and assist economic development agencies with investment promotion. With over 100 full-time staff in 50+ countries, IBG Global has served clients in more than 125 markets.

IBG Global sets the benchmark for international trade and investment promotion.

