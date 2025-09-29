IBG Global Champions U.S. Trade Leadership as Platinum Sponsor of 2025 SIDO Conference

IBG Global 2025 SIDO Conference IBG Global report - CHARACTERISTICS OF HIGH IMPACT EXPORTERS

IBG Global is proud to announce its return as Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 State International Development Organization (SIDO)

IBG Global's sponsorship of SIDO reflects our belief that international trade is the key to America's strength in uncertain times.” — Juan Millan Mateu, Chairman of IBG Global

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBG Global is proud to announce its return as Platinum Sponsor of the 2025 State International Development Organization (SIDO) "Best Practices & Training Conference", taking place in Portland, Maine from September 30 to October 2, 2025.

This premier annual event is the largest gathering of U.S. state trade leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation in international trade and export development.

As a long-standing partner to more than 20 U.S. state trade development agencies, IBG Global continues its commitment to advancing global commerce. This year, nine (9) of IBG Global's 20 international members will attend the conference to share insights and best practices from their respective markets:

• Juan Millan Mateu - Gedeth Network

• Nancy Ward - GrowTrade Consulting

• Peter Sanders - psps business abroad

• Supriya Kanetkar - SRK & Associates

• Filip Korinek - EasyLink Business Services

• Fabio Yamada - TradBiz International

• Richard Zurba- ZURCOM International

• Sarath Menon - Orissa International

• Linda von Delhaes-Guenther - AHP International

• Paul Grossman - U.S. Market Entry Strategies

"IBG Global's sponsorship of SIDO reflects our belief that international trade is the key to America's strength in uncertain times. We are proud to partner with SIDO to help U.S. trade agencies turn uncertainty into global opportunity", said Juan Millan Mateu, Chairman of IBG Global.

With multiple decades of experience supporting state-level trade initiatives, IBG Global brings unmatched expertise in navigating international markets. The organization's presence at SIDO 2025 underscores its dedication to empowering U.S. trade leaders with actionable strategies and global connections.

IBG Global will present its second report issued this year on the challenges facing international trade development agencies worldwide, titled "Characteristics of High Impact Exporters."

SIDO remains the place where collaboration is turned into action— and IBG Global is proud to help lead the way.

For more information about IBG Global and its international business development services, please visit https://ibgglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.