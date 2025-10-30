Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams, Bronx Borough President Gibson, NYCEDC, 8th Regiment Partners and NWBCCC Celebrate Passage of Historic Vision for the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball, 8th Regiment Partners, and the Northwest Bronx Community & Clergy Coalition (NWBCCC) today celebrated the New York City Council’s approval of an ambitious plan to transform the Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx into a thriving, community-centered hub. The proposal — which was unveiled by Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams and U.S. Representative Espaillat earlier this year and shaped by the “Together for Kingsbridge Vision Plan” — includes two phases. The first phase will create a state-of-the-art venue space for entertainment, recreational space, cultural and commercial space, light industrial manufacturing space, and over 25,000 square feet of dedicated community space. The second phase will create up to 500 units of permanently affordable rental housing adjacent to the armory. Backed by $216 million in state, city and federal investment, the sweeping proposal is expected to generate $2.9 billion in economic impact for the Bronx and create nearly 3,600 jobs, with an emphasis on hiring from the local community.

“Today’s City Council vote marks a major step toward bringing Bronx communities together — creating hundreds of affordable homes, thousands of good-paying, local jobs, and a vibrant community space where neighbors can connect,” Governor Hochul said. “This project has been decades in the making, and now we’re finally getting it done. The Kingsbridge Armory will remain a cornerstone of the Bronx, driving economic growth and strengthening Kingsbridge Heights. Thank you to our partners in city and local government and community leaders for supporting this ambitious plan as we work together to get it over the finish line.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “From training troops during the first world war to distributing food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingsbridge Armory has served our city for more than a century; with today’s vote, we begin work on the next chapter in its dynamic history and a brighter future for the Bronx. With hundreds of affordable homes and tens of thousands of square feet of commercial, community, and manufacturing space, this ambitious proposal will give the Bronx vital space to work, live, and come together. Other administrations have talked about transforming this space; our administration got it done. Thank you to all the thousands of community members who weighed in on the future of the armory and the community leaders who have supported it.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “With the reimagining of the Kingsbridge Armory, we will see affordable housing opportunities, good-paying union jobs with pathways to the middle class, recreational space for youth and families, support for small businesses, and a true commitment to equitable economic development in the Bronx that we have not seen for decades. Thank you to NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Majority Leader Amanda Farías, Council Member Pierina Sanchez, the members of the Bronx Delegation, and the entire New York City Council for today’s vote to move this transformative plan forward. I also want to express my gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the New York City Economic Development Corporation, 8th Regiment Partners, and the Northwest Bronx Community & Clergy Coalition for their partnership and continued support in advancing this historic project. The redevelopment of this landmark in the heart of the Northwest Bronx stands as a testament to our shared commitment to driving unprecedented investment back into our borough, while fulfilling the blueprint outlined in the Together for Kingsbridge Vision Plan.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Today’s announcement is a significant step forward in the redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory and will have a tremendous positive impact on residents who call the Bronx home,” said Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). “I am appreciative to join New York Governor Hochul and commend all elected officials involved in the project for their collective efforts to support the restoration of this iconic landmark in my district. I look forward to the future benefits and opportunities it will bring to the community and overall to the City of New York.”

NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball said, “Today’s council vote is a victory for Kingsbridge Heights and for the Bronx, and all but guarantees that the city can move forward in redeveloping the historic Kingsbridge Armory into a dynamic, mixed-use hub that will finally usher in a new era for this site. For the last three years, NYCEDC has been collaborating closely with elected officials, stakeholders, and the community to ensure that a redeveloped armory delivers on the needs of the community and following today’s vote, our development partner, 8th Regiment Partners can begin working on a construction timeline and eventual groundbreaking ceremony.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Kingsbridge Armory has long been a symbol of strength and resilience in the Bronx. With today’s City Council approval, we are honoring that history while unlocking new opportunities for economic growth, community empowerment, and inclusive development. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State’s investment will help deliver good-paying jobs, affordable housing, and vibrant space that supports local businesses and expands workforce pathways for Bronx residents. We are grateful to our local elected officials and community partners for their commitment to a collaborative public process that ensures this redevelopment reflects the needs and aspirations of Kingsbridge Heights. We are building a stronger future by investing in projects that put communities first and ensure New Yorkers share in the success they help create.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The approval of the $216 million Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment will convert this space into a cultural and community hub while also creating opportunities for the entire neighborhood to thrive. From the 500 affordable homes to the adjacent entertainment and recreational spaces, thanks to the bold vision of Governor Hochul and our partners, this plan will transform The Bronx for generations to come.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The redevelopment of the Kingsbridge Armory will deliver meaningful economic growth, affordable housing, and thousands of jobs to the Bronx. This project marks a new chapter for this historic community landmark and will help drive the local economy forward. I will continue working to secure funding that makes transformative projects like this possible for communities across New York."

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “The Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment is a win for our Bronx community. By creating dedicated spaces for recreation, culture, and local programming, this project ensures that our residents, not just visitors, benefit from this historic landmark. This is a true example of a development built with the community, for the community.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “Today’s City Council vote marks a historic step forward for the Bronx. The Kingsbridge Armory has stood for decades as a reminder of what our community deserves. The redevelopment will transform this long-vacant landmark into a hub for affordable housing, good jobs, recreation, and culture. This is about ensuring Bronx families have a real stake in the future being built right here at home. I'm excited to continue to work with our residents, elected officials, and other stakeholders to make this plan a reality.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “Plans for the historic landmark, the Kingsbridge Armory, will finally move forward. I am thrilled. I’ve long supported transforming this into a space for entertainment, recreational, cultural, commercial, manufacturing and community use. This project, and the thousands of jobs it will provide, will be transformational for Kingsbridge Heights and the entire Bronx. Having grown up within a few blocks of the Armory, I couldn't be more pleased, and I appreciate everyone involved in making this happen.

Majority Leader Amanda Farías said, “The Kingsbridge Armory has long stood as a symbol of untapped potential in our borough. This redevelopment finally turns that potential into opportunity - driven by community input from more than 4,000 Bronx residents to ensure good jobs, affordable housing, youth programs, and small-business growth are at its core. We secured commitments to local hiring, union wages, and protections for long-standing small businesses - because redevelopment that uplifts, not displaces, is true progress. This would not have been possible without the steadfast leadership of Council Member Pierina Sánchez. I’m proud to have worked alongside her as Chair to make this a success for the Bronx, and I look forward to seeing this project deliver for our community for generations to come.”

New York City Council Member Pierina Sanchez said, “For me, today’s vote is deeply personal. Having grown up in the shadows of the Kingsbridge Armory, I know what this structure represents: the immense potential of our community, decades of disinvestment, and now the promise of a better future for our people and the Bronx. From the start, I have been deeply involved in ensuring this process was community-driven by facilitating countless discussions and convenings among elected officials, city agencies, the developer, and a broad range of local stakeholders; providing testimony at every hearing throughout the public review process; and ensuring that our community’s priorities remained at the center all the way through to the final vote. Too often, communities like ours are left behind. A redevelopment project of this scale is exceedingly rare in my district; so when the opportunities arise, it is critical that we stay true to what our people have long been asking for—and deserve. Together, we have won a project that will deliver what I know is possible in the West Bronx: a future on our terms. I could not be more proud.”

In June 2025, building on the winning proposal, Regiment Partners and NWBCCC announced an unprecedented collaborative agreement with the development team to join the project and help maximize community input and ownership. The agreement commits to maintaining high environmental standards and emphasizes community ownership by establishing a Community Council, co-convened by NWBCCC. This council will provide ongoing input on tenant mix, programming, and additional strategies for community investment. Additionally, a Community Benefit Fund, funded through project revenue and governed by the Community Council, will support long-term local investments in initiatives aimed at wealth-building and community ownership. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in June between NWBCCC and 8th Regiment Partners, a joint venture of Maddd Equities and Joy Construction.

The first phase of the redevelopment is centered around the 180,000-square-foot column-free Drill Hall within the Armory and will consist of a mixed-use development with a state-of-the-art venue space, recreational space, cultural and commercial space, and over 25,000 square feet of dedicated community space. Phase one is expected to break ground in 2026 and be completed in 2030. Phase two consists of the redevelopment of the adjacent National Guard site, which will create up to 500 units of permanently affordable rental housing adjacent to the Armory, expected to be completed in 2032.

The Kingsbridge Armory redevelopment is backed by a $200 million investment by Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul, $3 million from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, $12 million from New York City Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, and a $1.05 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development with the support of Representative Espaillat. The construction will be executed under a project labor agreement, ensuring fair wages and benefits for construction workers.

The Kingsbridge Armory opened in 1917 and was used by the United States military until 1994 before reverting to city ownership in 1996. The Armory was designated as a New York City Landmark in 1974 and placed on the National Register for Historic Places list in 1982. Over the last decade, the Kingsbridge Armory has served as an emergency supply and food distribution center following Hurricane Sandy, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and after the Twin Parks fire.