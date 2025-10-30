Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Oct. 30, 2025

MARYLAND, October 30 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Committees will review an appropriation to support the hiring of displaced federal workers, Office of the Inspector General recommendations, and legislation which would require menstrual products in certain public restrooms; Office of Food Systems Resilience will also provide update on efforts to end hunger

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. to review a resolution to approve a $180,000 supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources to support the hiring of displaced federal workers.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The Audit Committee will meet at 9:50 a.m. to discuss open recommendations from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) reports.

The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Chair and Council President Stewart, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Friedson and Katz.

The joint GO and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet at 12:30 p.m. to review Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms – Required.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The HHS Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive an update from the Office of Food Systems Resilience and initiatives from the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Resolution to approve Supplemental Appropriation #26-8 to the FY26 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Office of Human Resources, Hiring Displaced Federal Workers, $180,000

Review: The GO committee will review a resolution to approve a $180,000 supplemental appropriation for the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources to support the hiring of displaced federal workers. The Council unanimously passed Bill 10-25E to create a hiring preference for displaced federal workers who reside in Montgomery County. Subsequently, Executive Regulation 24-25 was adopted to implement provisions of Bill 10-25E. This appropriation is needed to support the implementation of the provisions of the bill and executive regulation. The funds will be used to temporarily increase the capacity of the Office of Human Resources to meet the additional workload and to minimize delays in the recruitment process.

Office of Inspector General Reports’ Open Recommendations

Review: The Audit committee will meet with Inspector General Megan Limarzi to discuss the status of Office of the Inspector General (OIG) findings and recommendations for reports issued since Jan. 1, 2024. The Council staff report includes a list of 18 engagements provided by the OIG that resulted in 48 findings and 72 recommendations.

Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms - Required

Review: The joint GO and HHS Committee will review Bill 42-23, Health and Sanitation - Menstrual Products in Public Restrooms – Required, which would require places of public accommodation to provide menstrual products in certain public restrooms at no charge to users. Places of public accommodation include, but aren’t limited to, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, retail establishments, theatres and places of public assembly and entertainment.

The lead sponsor of Bill 42-23 is Council Vice President Jawando.

Office of Food Systems Resilience and Food Insecurity

Review: The HHS Committee will receive an update on the Office of Food Systems Resilience and food security initiatives. The update will include an overview of the office’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget priorities, including the implementation of the Strategic Plan to End Childhood Hunger, which identifies food access barriers and strategies that will reduce food insecurity across all childhood age groups in the County. The update also will include an overview of the Competitive Food Assistance Program and other grant programs and food security initiatives.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.