City of Carson’s Red Ribbon Week Art Poster Contest Winner’s Rally

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Release #25-045 Contact: pio@carsonca.govOctober 27, 2025MEDIA ADVISORYWhat: City of Carson’s Red Ribbon Week Art Poster Contest Winner’s RallyWhen: Wednesday, October 29, 2025Where: St. Philomena School21900 Main Street, Carson, CA 90745Time: 10:00 a.m.The City of Carson Mayor and City Council will celebrate the winner of the 2025 Red Ribbon Week Art Poster Contest by presenting an award to St. Philomena School as the 1st Place Winning School during a special pep rally.The contest is part of the city's broader annual Red Ribbon Week campaign, dedicated to promoting a drug-free lifestyle among youth and the community. The rally will acknowledge the school’s commitment to drug prevention and celebrate the creative work of the poster which best conveyed the "Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free".Red Ribbon Week is an annual joint project of the City of Carson and the Carson Initiative for Substance Abuse and Prevention (CISAAP).Key Visuals and Interview Opportunities:• Presentation of the official award to the school.• The winning poster will be on display.• Interviews with City Councilmembers and school administrators.• Vibrant pep rally atmosphere with students showing school spirit.For more information, please contact the City of Carson Public Information Office at (310) 952-1740.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.