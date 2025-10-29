Submit Release
Public Invited to Comment on Proposed New Quincy Courthouse Project

The Judicial Council of California is moving forward with plans to build a new 23,097-square-foot courthouse in Quincy, located on the site currently occupied by Feather Publishing Company. This single-story facility will feature two courtrooms and is expected to be completed by February 2032, with estimated construction costs of $100.9 million.

