Minnesota Organic Conference Returns to St. Cloud in 2026

Registration is now open for the Minnesota Organic Conference, taking place January 8-9, 2026, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Hosted annually by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), the conference features more than 30 educational breakout sessions and an 80-booth trade show highlighting the latest in organic production, marketing, and research.

The 2026 conference will feature a keynote address by Dr. Joel Gruver, Professor of Soil Science and Sustainable Agriculture at Western Illinois University’s Allison Farm. Dr. Gruver brings decades of hands-on experience integrating no-till and organic methods to improve soil health and farm resilience. He will explore how organic farmers can unlock untapped potential by evaluating their current operations and identify opportunities for growth. Drawing from his own experiences in farming, teaching, and research; he will share strategies to enhance ecological sustainability, profitability, and quality of life on the farm.

New this year, the conference will replace its traditional second keynote with a panel discussion moderated by Meg Moynihan, an organic dairy farmer and Senior Advisor on Strategy and Partnerships for the MDA. The panel will feature three members of the Organic Advisory Task Force: Caroline Hegstrom of The Boreal Farm in Duluth, Ruth Buck, an organic dairy farmer in Goodhue, and Ben Penner of Penner Farms in Belle Plaine. These experienced organic farmers will share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing Minnesota’s organic sector today.

“This panel promises a grounded, farmer-led conversation that reflects the diversity, innovation, and resilience of Minnesota’s organic community.” Says Cassie Dahl, Organic Specialist for the MDA.

The Minnesota Organic Conference offers a wide range of educational opportunities covering organic crop production, dairy, livestock, fruits and vegetables, marketing, and business management. Alongside the trade show where attendees can explore new products and services, there will also be an opportunity to network during the Thursday evening reception and social hour, sponsored by the Minnesota Farmers Union.

Early-bird rates start at $135 for both days, with special discounted rates available for students. The early-bird registration period ends December 1, 2025. For more information, including the conference schedule and updates, visit the Minnesota Organic Conference website or call Cassie Dahl at 651-201-6134. To register directly, visit the conference registration page.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us