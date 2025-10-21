MDA Opens Green Fertilizer Grant Program

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Green Fertilizer Grant Program. The program will support agricultural and rural electric cooperatives registered as 308A or 308B within the state of Minnesota so they can invest in green fertilizer manufacturing.

Green fertilizers are nitrogen-based fertilizers produced from water, air, and renewable energy and have significant climate and sustainability benefits compared to fossil-fuel derived nitrogen-based fertilizers. Production and use of green fertilizers are one strategy to reduce upstream greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture sector.

The MDA expects to award up to $3.8 million for business-ready and shovel-ready projects. Applicants may request between $250,000 and $3.8 million. Applications are due by Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

“Local production of renewable fertilizer can help stabilize costs and ensure farmers have reliable access to the inputs they need,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Supporting innovation in this space helps our farmers, our economy, and our environment.”

For full eligibility requirements and details of the application process, review the request for proposal found on the Green Fertilizer Program Grant webpage.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us