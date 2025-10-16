MDA Expands Ag Weather Network with Three New Stations

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is expanding its Minnesota Ag Weather Network (MAWN) with the launch of three new weather stations spanning Southern Minnesota—a critical step in strengthening data coverage for producers statewide.

This strategic expansion helps MAWN move closer to its goal of providing real-time, hyper-local environmental data within a 20-mile radius of all agricultural land across the state. By closing coverage gaps, the network empowers producers with more accurate, site-specific information to guide decisions about irrigation, crop health, soil management, and water conservation.

Two of the new stations are in Southwest Minnesota, near Leota and Luverne in Rock County, the third is to the east, between Elkton and Adams in Mower County.

“These stations give farmers access to the weather data they’ve been missing,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “It’s about providing tools that help producers protect their land, use water wisely, and adapt quickly to changing conditions.”

Each MAWN station captures a wide range of real-time weather and soil data critical to farming operations:

Rainfall

Air temperature

Wind speed and direction

Dew point temperature

Soil temperature (up to 7.5 feet deep)

Soil moisture (up to 40 inches deep)

Solar radiation

Snow depth and snow water equivalent

In addition to raw data, the network provides science-based decision tools, including:

Daily estimated crop water use

Disease risk forecasts

Irrigation scheduling recommendations

Runoff risk predictions

MAWN is integrated into the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN) to make all weather data and agronomic tools publicly available. Minnesota-based data can be accessed through the NDAWN Inversion App, or online at the North Dakota Ag Weather Network and NDAWN Central Minnesota Weather Network.

In 2023, the MDA received $3 million from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund to significantly expand the MAWN network. This funding supports the installation of about 40 new weather stations over three years in partnership with weather station hosts, local soil and water conservation districts, the University of Minnesota, and NDAWN. Nearly 20 new stations were added this year.

The MDA mapped out critical coverage areas for weather station locations but relies upon landowners willing to provide access to a small area of land for site placement. Landowners interested in hosting a weather station can learn more and complete the Minnesota Ag Weather Station Host application at www.mda.state.mn.us/weather-station-host.

To view real-time weather data or learn more about the Minnesota Ag Weather Network, visit:

www.mda.state.mn.us/minnesota-ag-weather-network.

###

Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us