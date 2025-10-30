President Cyril Ramaphosa: Address to House Parliament during Switzerland State Visit

Your Excellency, Ms Karin Keller-Sutter, President of the Swiss Confederation

Honourable Members of the Federal Assembly,

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is a great honour for me to speak here at the esteemed Parliament of the Swiss Confederation.

Yours is a country that is admired around the world for its democracy, prosperity and commitment to peace.

On behalf of the people and Government of South Africa, I convey my deep appreciation for the kind invitation, the warm welcome and the enduring friendship between our two nations.

Yesterday, in Neuchatel, sacred artefacts of the Nkuna royal family began their journey home after more than a century.

More than pieces in a museum, these objects carry the memory of generations and the identity of a people.

This act of repatriation speaks to who we are – both Switzerland and South Africa.

It speaks to our shared belief that dialogue can heal what conflict has broken, and that the dignity of every human being transcends borders and time.

South Africa remembers the Swiss citizens and organisations that stood with us in our darkest hours under apartheid.

This solidarity planted the seeds of friendship and cooperation.

South Africa and Switzerland are nations that believe in a just and peaceful global order.

We believe in the founding principles of the United Nations Charter.

We support joint solutions to common problems. We value multilateralism and the fair and consistent application of international law.

We believe that peace is not merely the silence after the guns have stopped.

Peace is about justice and development. It is about communities flourishing and economies growing.

South Africa supports Switzerland’s efforts to promote peace through mediation and diplomacy.

We welcome your active role in conflict prevention and humanitarian relief around the world.

Just as we share a desire to work together to build a better world, so too do we seek a partnership to realise the potential of our people.

Switzerland is one of South Africa’s main trading partners and a leading source of foreign direct investment.

Swiss investors are creating opportunities in South Africa, transferring knowledge and driving transformation – from finance to renewable energy, from pharmaceuticals to advanced manufacturing.

South Africa's renewable resources combined with Swiss expertise in clean technology and sustainable finance can lead the way to a future that is green, just and inclusive.

Our commitment to infrastructure, industrialisation and digital innovation opens vast horizons for partnership.

Together, we can prove that economic growth and environmental stewardship are not adversaries but allies.

Together, we can drive empowerment.

Our vision embraces women taking their rightful place in the economy, young people igniting innovation and small enterprises growing into mighty engines of prosperity.

We see education, research and skills development as investments in human potential.

Our universities and research institutions are bridges between our peoples.

As South Africa and Switzerland, we must strengthen our cooperation in international fora, ensuring that the voices calling for peace drown out the drums of war.

We must deepen our economic ties, transforming investment into changed lives and strengthened communities.

The challenges facing our world are formidable, from war and conflict to inequality to climate change. But we have shown that we have the determination and the means to overcome these challenges.

This visit marks a beginning of the next chapter of our relationship.

This will be a chapter defined by lives transformed, thriving partnerships and a world that us more just, more peaceful and more sustainable.

Thank you for your friendship, your vision and your commitment to building a better world.

I thank you.

