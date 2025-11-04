The Martec Appoints Nick Thompson as VP of Customer Strategy to Accelerate Industry Transformation

Nick Thompson, VP of Customer Strategy

The Martec, leading AI-powered employer branding and content intelligence platform, today announced Nick Thompson’s appointment as VP of Customer Strategy.

I'm excited to work directly with practitioners, understanding their challenges and ensuring their voices shape our solutions. The Martec is not just offering technology; it’s leading a movement.” — Nick Thompson, VP of Customer Strategy

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This strategic hire reflects The Martec’s continued investment in customer success and industry innovation as it scales its mission to transform the future of work through authentic, employee-driven storytelling.With more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition, and the past decade focused heavily on employer branding and talent marketing, Nick Thompson has partnered with some of the world’s most forward-thinking organisations, including Vodafone, IBM, and Haleon. Throughout his career, he has helped global brands connect more meaningfully with their audiences, humanise their stories, and drive measurable impact.In his new role, Thompson will lead efforts to translate practitioner needs directly into customer success, continuing to align The Martec’s product roadmap and setting customers up to solve real-world challenges at scale.“After years of helping individual companies drive positive change from the inside, I saw a rare opportunity with The Martec — to scale that impact across an entire industry,” said Nick Thompson, VP of Customer Strategy. “What excites me most is working directly with practitioners — understanding their challenges and ensuring their voices shape the solutions we build. The Martec is not just offering technology; it’s leading a movement.”Thompson has been a long-time fan of the company, first bringing The Martec into IBM and more recently working alongside the team over the past six months to help refine and articulate its movement. He expressed his excitement about driving change at scale.“I’m thrilled to now help accelerate that change, not just within one business at a time, but across an entire industry.”Thompson joins The Martec at a pivotal time as the company expands to serve a growing number of enterprise organisations adapting to an AI-first, skills-based hiring landscape. From content personalisation to global employer brand alignment, The Martec’s platform and AI agents enable companies to scale storytelling with unprecedented speed, authenticity, and precision.“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to The Martec leadership team,” said Raaj Govintharajah, CEO and Founder of The Martec. “His deep customer insight, strategic thinking, and passion for purposeful transformation make him an ideal leader for our next chapter of growth. As we help brands navigate a new era of personalised storytelling, Nick will be instrumental in ensuring our customers thrive.”This appointment underscores The Martec’s continued commitment to its customers and reflects its evolution from the leading employer branding platform to a culture-to-market solution — helping organizations activate authentic stories, strengthen their brand, and drive measurable impact across every function.To learn more, visit www.themartec.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.